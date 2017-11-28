Best Intel-powered Laptops to buy in India: Price starts from Rs 10,000

Intel has been powering up PCs from quite a long time. The chip maker supplies CPUs to almost every computer manufacturer around the globe that develops laptops, AIOs and desktops in multiple price-points.
This will not come as a shock to you if we say that you can get your hands on an Intel powered CPU for as low as Rs. 10,000. Yes, you heard it right. Several PC makers sell laptops with Intel CPUs inside at affordable rates to give you a full-fledged PC experience.
That said, if you are in the market to buy an affordable laptop running on Intel CPUs you are at the right place. Today we are going to give you an entire list of affordable laptops backed by Intel chips in India. Let's have a look.
Micromax Atom Quad Core
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 11.6 inch Display Screen
- Intel Atom Quad Core Processor
- 2 GB DDR3 RAM
- 32 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 4100 mAh Li-ion Battery
Lenovo Yoga 510 Core i3 6th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 37,990
Key Features
- 14 inch Touchscreen Display
- Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- Li-ion Battery
Acer Aspire 3 Celeron Dual Core
Buy At Price of Rs 15,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Celeron Dual Core Processor
- 2 GB DDR3 RAM
- Linux/Ubuntu Operating System
- 500 GB HDD
- 2 cell Battery
Dell Inspiron Core i3 6th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 27,490
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 4 cell Battery
HP 15 Core i3 6th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 27,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Backlit Display
- Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit DOS Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 4 cell Battery
Acer Core i5 7th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 36,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- Linux/Ubuntu Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- Li-ion Battery
Lenovo Ideapad Core i5 7th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 45,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA GeForce 940MX Graphics Card
- 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type C
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 2 cell Battery
HP Imprint Core i3 6th Gen - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/DOS) 15Q-BU006TU Laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 32,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor
- 4 GB DDR
- 3 RAM
- DOS Operating System
- 500 GB HDD
Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 56,990
Key Features
- 13.3 inch Display
- Intel Core i5 Processor (5th Gen)
- 8 GB RAM
- Mac OS Operating System
- 128 GB SSD
Lenovo Ideapad Core i3 6th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 30,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type C
- Intel Core i3 Processor (6th Gen)
- 4 GB DDR4 RAM
- DOS Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 2 cell Battery
Acer Aspire 3 Pentium Quad Core
Buy At Price of Rs 17,990
Key Features
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor
- 4 GB DDR3 RAM
- Linux/Ubuntu Operating System
- 500 GB HDD
- 2 cell Battery
Acer One 10 Atom Quad Core 5th Gen
Buy At Price of Rs 15,900
Key Features
- 10.1 inch Touchscreen Display
- Intel Atom Quad Core Processor (5th Gen)
- 2 GB DDR3 RAM
- 32 bit Windows 10 Operating System