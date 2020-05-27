Premium Gaming Laptops To Buy In India

This list of premium gaming laptops has devices from almost all the OEMs that offer the latest display, CPU, and GPU technology. These are also future-ready machines, which can easily run games for the next few years without any issue.

Here are some of the best performing gaming laptops available in the market with the latest design and hardware choices.

ASUS ROG G703GI-E5148T 17.3-inch FHD

The ASUS ROG G703GI-E5148T 17.3-inch FHD retails for Rs. 499,990 in India and comes with a massive 17.3-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK CPU with 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD based storage. On the graphics front, the machine has the Nvidia GTX 1080 with 8GB video memory.

ASUS ROG G703 17.3" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop RTX

The ASUS ROG G703 17.3" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop RTX sells for Rs. 399,990 and it also has a 17.3-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device comes with the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. In terms of graphics, the laptop is fitted with the Nvidia RTX 2080 with 8GB video memory.

MSI Gaming GT75 Titan 9SG-413IN 2019

The MSI Gaming GT75 Titan 9SG-413IN 2019 sells for Rs. 349,990 and it has a massive 17-inch screen. The laptop is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 1TB HDD and the graphics are being handled by RTX 2080 with 8GB video memory.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701 17.3" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701 17.3" FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop also has a 17.3-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and it retails for Rs. 299,990 in India. It is based on the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and the RTX 2080 graphics card.

HP Omen X 2S Core i7 9th Gen 15.6-inch Dual Screen Gaming Laptop

The HP Omen X 2S Core i7 9th Gen 15.6-inch Dual Screen Gaming Laptop has a dual display solution with a primary 15.6-inch screen offering FHD resolution and there is also a secondary display. The laptop retails for Rs. 274,657 and is based on the Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with the RTX 2080 GPU.

HP Omen 9th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor

The HP Omen with the 9th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor has a 15.6-inch display with a premium finish and the laptop is based on the Intel Core i9-9880H CPU and RTX 2080 GPU. The model sells for Rs. 241,320 in India, making it the least expensive model amongst all the models that we have listed.