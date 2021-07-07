Budget Laptops For Online Classes For Students

For Quick Alerts
Harish Kumar
Harish Kumar
|
Due to the ongoing situation, we have all shifted to online classes and work from home routines. So, the demand for laptops and tablets has increased tremendously. But most of us don't want to spend too much money on our children's laptops.
If you are one of them, this article will be very helpful for you. As we are here enlisting all budget laptops with their features and price tag. Let's dive into the details to get your favorite laptop.
Asus X543MA-GQ1015T Laptop
Rs. 23,990
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display (200 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC, 75% Screen-to-body Ratio)
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 3 cell Battery
HP 15s-du1044tu (18N71PA) Laptop
Rs. 23,990
Key Specs
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency(2b), up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB cache, 2 cores)
- Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB); Storage: 1TB 5400 rpm SATA
- Display: 15.6" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768)
- Minimum Dimensions (W x D x H): 35.85 x 24.2 x 1.99 cm; Weight: 1.75 kg
- Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 - Home edition
HP 15q-dy0006au (6AL22PA) Laptop
Rs. 21,990
Key Specs
- Intel Pentium Gold processor
- Windows 10 Home 64
- 15.6 inch diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC
- 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)
- 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD
- Sleek, dependable laptop with an expansive screen
- Intel® UHD Graphics
- 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo
HP Chromebook 11A-NA0002MU (2E4N0PA)
Rs. 22,990
Key Specs
- 11.6 inch,HD LED,1366 x 768 Pixels
- MediaTek MT8183 / Chipset: MediaTek SoC,Octo core 2 GHz processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 64GB EMMC storage
- 37 WHr battery
Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop
Rs. 21,699
Key Specs
- Processor: Celeron N4000 processor, 1.10 GHz base processor speed, 2.60 GHz Max speed
- Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home in S Mode | In the box Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Manuals
- Display: 14-inch screen (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0
- Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with intel integrated UHD Graphics | Storage: 128 GB SSD
- Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.37kg |Alluminum Body| Battery Life: Upto 6 Hours as per MobileMark
- Ports and Optical Drive: USB 3.0 Type A x 2 , Full Size HDMI x 1, Micro SD Card Reader, |No Optical Drive
Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N3004DIN) Laptop
Rs. 21,990
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD A9-9425 7th Generation processor, 3.1 Ghz base speed, 3.7 Ghz max speed, 2 cores, 1 Mb Cache
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home, with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1366x768) HD display | Anti Glare technology
- Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD
- Connector Type :- Wireless - USB
- Pointing Device Resolution :- 1000DPI
- Pointing Device Type :- 3 Button USB Laser Mouse
- Wireless Reception Range :- 10 meters
Thursday, July 8, 2021
