Budget Laptops For Online Classes For Students

If you are one of them, this article will be very helpful for you. As we are here enlisting all budget laptops with their features and price tag. Let's dive into the details to get your favorite laptop.

Asus X543MA-GQ1015T Laptop

Rs. 23,990

Key Specs

15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display (200 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC, 75% Screen-to-body Ratio)

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

3 cell Battery

HP 15s-du1044tu (18N71PA) Laptop

Rs. 23,990

Key Specs

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency(2b), up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB cache, 2 cores)

Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB); Storage: 1TB 5400 rpm SATA

Display: 15.6" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 220 nits, 45% NTSC (1366 x 768)

Minimum Dimensions (W x D x H): 35.85 x 24.2 x 1.99 cm; Weight: 1.75 kg

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 - Home edition

HP 15q-dy0006au (6AL22PA) Laptop

Rs. 21,990

Key Specs

Intel Pentium Gold processor

Windows 10 Home 64

15.6 inch diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC

4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB)

1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD

Sleek, dependable laptop with an expansive screen

Intel® UHD Graphics

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling rate; 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; 1 headphone/microphone combo

HP Chromebook 11A-NA0002MU (2E4N0PA)

Rs. 22,990

Key Specs

11.6 inch,HD LED,1366 x 768 Pixels

MediaTek MT8183 / Chipset: MediaTek SoC,Octo core 2 GHz processor

4 GB RAM

64GB EMMC storage

37 WHr battery

Avita Essential NE14A2INC433 Laptop

Rs. 21,699

Key Specs

Processor: Celeron N4000 processor, 1.10 GHz base processor speed, 2.60 GHz Max speed

Operating System:Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home in S Mode | In the box Laptop, AC Adapter, User Guide, Manuals

Display: 14-inch screen (1920X1080) FHD display | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0

Memory & Storage: 4 GB DDR4 RAM with intel integrated UHD Graphics | Storage: 128 GB SSD

Design and battery: Thin and light Laptop| Laptop weight 1.37kg |Alluminum Body| Battery Life: Upto 6 Hours as per MobileMark

Ports and Optical Drive: USB 3.0 Type A x 2 , Full Size HDMI x 1, Micro SD Card Reader, |No Optical Drive

Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N3004DIN) Laptop

Rs. 21,990

Key Specs