Buying Guide: Best 16GB RAM Laptops Under Rs. 70,000

The list of best 16GB RAM Laptops ranging from 60K to 70K includes multiple options from top brands. HP alone has multiple choices for users, bringing in several best features. For instance, the HP Pavilion Core i5 11th Gen, HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU 14-inch FH, and the HP Pavilion Core i5 11th Gen are some of the best choices here.

These HP Pavilion laptops are available for less than Rs. 70,000. Apart from this, one can also check out the Acer Swift 3 Core i5 11th Gen Intel EVO, making it one of the top choices. As part of the list of best 16GB RAM Laptops ranging from 60K to 70K, one can get the Swift 3 for just Rs. 68,990.

Other devices on the list of best 16GB RAM Laptops ranging from 60K to 70K include the Lenovo IdeaPad Core i5 11th Gen and the ASUS Ultra K15 Core i5 11th Gen. These laptops are priced at Rs. 66,990 and Rs. 63,990, respectively. If you're looking for a laptop with top-notch specs in this price range, this list is something to check out.

Acer Swift 3 Core i5 11th Gen

Price: Rs. 68,999

Key Specs

Get high performance, responsiveness and long battery life with the Intel Core i5-1165G7 Processor - up to 4.7GHz and Intel Iris Xe Graphics

13.5 (2256 x 1504) IPS Widescreen LED-backlit Display

16GB RAM

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 | Acer Bio-Protection Fingerprint Solution | Up to 14 Hours Battery Life

1 - USB Type-C Port USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4 & USB Charging | 2 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one featuring power-off charging) | 1 - HDMI 2.0 port

HP Pavilion Core i5 11th Gen

Price Rs. 68,990

Key Specs

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Operating System & Software: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity| Microsoft Office Home & Office 2019, Alexa Built-in

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC, 250 nits, 157ppi

Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2x8 GB) | 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Lenovo IdeaPad Core i5 11th Gen

Price: Rs. 66,990

Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display (300 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut)

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

NVIDIA GeForce for Incredible Performance and Unmatched Efficiency

HP Pavilion 14-dv0053TU 14-inch FHD Laptop

Rs. 66,830

Key Specs

Processor:- Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Memory:- Dual channel memory- 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2*8GB)

Storage:- 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display:- 14-INCH diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

Windows 10 Home Single Language 64 + Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

Acer Swift 3 Core i5 11th Gen Intel EVO

Rs. 65,699

Key Specs

Get ready to make heads turn for all the right reasons as you take this laptop out to work or plaSwift 3 weighs about 1.2 kg and is about 15.95 mm thin, making it your ideal travel companion for all computing needs.

Packed with a powerful 11th Gen Core i5 processor and Intel Integrated Iris Xe GPU, this laptop can easily handle your work tasks and graphics-rich applications with ease. Moreover, its 512 GB SSD and up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, ensure fast and smooth multitasking capabilities.

Its dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity helps enhance the average network throughput by up to 3 times while also reducing the latency by up to 75% when compared to the Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity, ensuring quick downloads and less buffering while watching videos.

When you're traveling, you can leave behind the battery woes as this laptop comes with a powerful battery that can offer a runtime of up to 16 hours on a single full charge.

The Wake On Voice (WoV) feature lets you activate and ask questions to this Windows 10 laptop even when its screen is off.

Thanks to the USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4, you can quickly transfer data via this laptop and a compatible device. It also comes with a USB 2.0 port and a USB 3.2 port

ASUS Vivobook Ultra K513EA-EJ503TS

Rs. 63,990

Key Specs