List Of Best Premium Laptops Up To Rs. 3,00,000 Buy In India

Laptops have gotten a lot powerful in the last few years, where some of the high-end laptops that are currently available in the market can offer desktop-PC-like performance at a much lower price tag. To help our readers who are looking for a high-end laptop, we have come up with some of the most powerful laptops available in India, which costs as much as Rs. 3,00,000.

Most of these laptops are powered by an Intel or AMD CPU with the NVIDIA GPU. These laptops do offer features like a high-refresh-rate display, SSD-based storage, up to 32GB RAM, and more. Here are the top premium laptops available in India from brands like Asus, MSI, Dell, and HP. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX-EV058T Rs. 3,65,877

Key Specs Processor : 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7-8750H 8th Gen processor

Memory & Storage : 24GB DDR4 RAM with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q Design GDDR6 8GB Graphics | Storage : PCIE NVME 1TB M.2 Solid State Drive (SSD)

Display : 17.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) anti-Glare IPS-level panel, 144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms response Time, 100 percent sRGB, Optimus, G-SYNC, Pantone validated

Design : 6.9mm super narrow bezels with 81 % Screen-To-body ratio and 23 % smaller than conventional 17-inch laptops

OS : Windows 10 operating System | Weight : 2.70kg laptop

Enjoy new levels of gaming realism real-time ray tracing(RTX), deep learning super sampling(DLSS) and Nvidia adaptive shading(NAS) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics

Cooling System : Anti-dust self-cleaning fans | 12V fans 83 blades each | 250 fins quad heatsinks | 5 Pipes CPU/GPU/VRM

Keyboard : Per-key RGB | backlit chiclet keyboard | N-KEY ROLLOVER | 1.4mm travel distance | AURA SYNC | hot keys :Ten-key function / ROG armoury crate

Audio : 7.1 Channels surround sound | smart Amp technology| volume wheel intuitive

I/O Ports : 1 x USB 3.1 (Gen2) type-C with displayPort 1.4 and power delivery|1x USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type-C| 1 x USB 3.1 (Gen2) Type-A| 2 x USB 3.1 (Gen1) Type-A | 1 x HDMI 2.0b |1 x Kensington lock | 1 x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack

1 x USB3.1 (Gen1) Type-C

Detachable/external 1080P 60Hz webcam HP Omen X 2S Core i7 9th Gen Rs. 2,91,000

Key Specs 2.60GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 9th Gen processor

16GB DDR4 RAM

hard drive

15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA RTX 2080 8GB Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

2.34kg laptop MSI Creator 17 Core i7 10th Gen Rs. 2,64,990

Key Specs IProcessor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H Up-To 5.1GHz

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: MSI BurnRecovery, MSI Battery Calibration, MSI Help Desk, Norton Internet Security (trail 60days) Norton Studio (Metro) (permanent free), Nvidia GeForce Experience, Nahimic 3, Creator Center | In the box: Laptop, adapter, Air Gaming Backpack

Display: 17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) display, HDR1000, mini LED, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3 Thin Bezel

Memory & Storage: 16*2 GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB | Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

1x RJ45, 1x Micro SD, 1x (4K @ 60Hz) HDMI, 1x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen2 / DP / Thunderbolt️3) with PD charging, 3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen1, 1x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen2 / DP)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GDDR6 8GB Dedicated Graphics Lenovo Core i9 10th Gen Rs. 2,62,999

Key Specs Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK | Speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) - 5.3 GHz (Max) | 8 Cores | 16MB Cache

OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019

Memory and Storage: 16GB (8+8) RAM DDR4-3200, Upgradable up to 32GB | 1 TB SSD M.2

Display: 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) | Wide Viewing Angle | Brightness: 500 nits | Anti-Glare | 144 Hz Refresh Rate | 100% Adobe RGB Gamut | Dolby Vision | HDR 400

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics Dell XPS 9570 15.6-inch UHD Laptop Rs. 2,73,466

Key Specs Processor: Intel Core i9-8950H (6 cores) 8th Generation (12MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 6 cores)

Memory & Storage:32 GB RAM DDR4-2666MHz | 1TB M.2 PCIe Solid State Drive

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics with shared graphics memory

Display: 15.6" UHD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge Anti-Glare display

Operating System: Windows 10 Home Plus Single Language | Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019

Keyboard & Battery :Backlit Keyboard with Finger Print Reader |6-Cell Battery 97WHr

I/O ports: Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with Power Share | One Thunderbolt 3 (USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C) port with Power delivery | One HDMI 2.0 port| One headset port ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2021) Ryzen 9 Octa Core 5900HX Rs. 2,54,990

Key Specs 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 anti-glare display DCI-P3: 100% Refresh Rate: 165Hz IPS-level

32GB DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM x 2 Max Capacity : 64GB emory

1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe TM PCIe® 3.0 Performance RAID0 SSD Storage

PCIe® 3.0 Performance RAID0 SSD Storage FHD 1080P@60FPS external camera

90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Battery MSI GS66 Stealth Core i7 10th Gen Rs. 2,54,990

Key Specs Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H Up To 5.10GHz

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity |Preinstalled Software: MSI System Control ManagerMSI BurnRecovery MSI Battery Calibration MSI Help Desk Norton Internet Security (trail 60days) Norton Studio (Metro) (permanent free) Nvidia GeForce Experience Nahimic 3 Dragon Center Gaming Mode MSI App player | In the box: Laptop, adapter

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, IPS Level, 300Hz Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB

Memory & Storage: 16GB*2 DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB | Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q GDDR6 8GB dedicated Graphics

Ultra Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 2.1 kg

Cooling: CoolerBoost Trinity+

Keyboard: Per-Key RGB Lighting Steelseries Gaming Keyboard

Camera: IR HD 720p Web Camera | Microphone: Built-in microphone

1x RJ45 1x (4K @ 60Hz) HDMI 1x Type-C (USB3.2 Gen2 / DP / Thunderbolt3) with PD charging 1x Type-C USB3.2 Gen2 3x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2

