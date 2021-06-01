List Of Best Core i9 Laptops To Buy In India

The Intel Core i9 processor is designed to deliver a more vibrant gaming experience along with a focus on content creation on the move. As a result, if you want to experience the Intel Core i9's performance, then you can take a look at the top 10 models you can buy in India right now.

Apple MacBook Pro Core i9 9th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,24,990

Apple MacBook Pro Core i9 9th Gen runs macOS Mojave and makes use of a 15.4-inch display for your daily needs. The processor is teamed up with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also uses a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card as well.

Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,00,690

Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen boots Windows 10 Home OS. The hardware aspects of the laptop include the Intel Core i9 gen processor, 8GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX GPU, and a 15.6-inch display.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 Core i9 8th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,04,990

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 is equipped with an Intel Core i9 Gen processor, a 15.6-Inch 4K UHD thin and light touch display, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, Windows 10 OS and 4GB of GeForce GTX 1050 GPU.

ALIENWARE Core i9 10th Gen

MRP: Rs. 3,19,990

Dell Alienware m15-R3 Core i9 10th Gen laptop is a gaming laptop that runs Windows 10 Home OS. It comes with the Alienware Command Center with AlienFX settings.

ASUS Core i9 10th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,88,990

ASUS Core i9 10th Gen is a laptop running Windows 10 Home OS. This laptop uses 32GB/1TB SSD and 6GB graphics with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060.

MSI GE75 Raider Core i9 10th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,39,990

MSI GE75 Raider Core i9 10th Gen flaunts a 17.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display and gets the power from a Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

Lenovo Core i9 10th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,62,900

Lenovo Legion 7i uses a Core i9 processor, runs Windows 10 Home OS, and uses 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD. It is a gaming laptop that uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU as well.

MSI GS75 Stealth Core i9 10th Gen

MRP: Rs. 2,44,990

MSI GS75 Stealth is the latest laptop that features the recently launched 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. It flaunts a 17.3-inch FHD Max-Q display and a GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU.

HP Omen X 2S Core i9 9th Gen

MRP: Rs. 3,45,000

The HP Omen X 2S Core i9 9th Gen is a laptop that uses 16GB storage space, 2TB of SSD, and other highlights. It runs Windows 10 Home OS along with 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

Dell G7 7500 15.6inch FHD 300 Hz Display Gaming Laptop

MRP: Rs. 2,00,690

Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen features 16GB of storage space, 1TB of SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home OS. The laptop uses 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and is a powerful gaming laptop.