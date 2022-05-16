Exclusive Interview With Dell's Anand Subramanya: How New G15 5520 Is Closer To Alienware Laptops Features oi-Vivek

If you look closely at Dell's latest G series of gaming laptops -- the Dell G15 5520 and the G15 5521 Special Edition (SE), it's pretty evident that these laptops have heavily borrowed from the company's Alienware lineup. Not just the design, but the latest Dell G series gaming laptops now feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU.

Here are some of the highlights from our interaction with Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India regarding the latest gaming laptops in the Indian market, and how Dell is helping to build the whole gaming ecosystem in the country.

In this exclusive interaction with Gizbot, Mr. Anand Subramanya gave us insights on the latest affordable gaming laptops from the company. Dell currently has a 22 percent of market share, and the company has witnessed a year-on-year growth of 3 percent. He further stated that there is space for everyone to grow in the gaming market.

When asked about what makes the latest Dell G15 5520 and the G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) unique from their contemporaries, Mr. Anand commented that the thermal design of the latest Dell G series gaming laptop has been inspired by Alienware laptops, and uses a dual-air intake with ultra-thin-fan design. These laptops also pack in the Alienware Command Center to help users further tweak the CPU and GPU performance.

Further, these new Dell G series gaming laptops use copper pipes for efficient heat dissipation from CPU and GPU, and the laptop also has four specifically placed vents for ensuring peak sustained performance. On top of that, both Dell G15 5520 and the G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) also come with Game Shift technology, which ensures that the device offers the best possible gaming performance with just a click of a button.

When it comes to specifications, the latest Dell G series laptops are powered by up to Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with up to RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU, paired to a 240Hz 1080p display. Hence, these mainstream laptops should be able to offer the best possible gaming experience even on the most demanding titles.

Here is the full video of our interaction with Anand Subramanya, where he has shared more information on what goes into making a Dell gaming laptop and how these laptops are different are the latest gaming laptops from Dell when compared to the competition.

Best Mobiles in India