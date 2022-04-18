Alienware X14 and Alienware m15 R7 Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially launched two new gaming laptops -- the Alienware X14 and the Alienware m15 R7 in India. As one can expect, these laptops now carry a 12th Gen Intel Core processor (up to Core i9) along with up to RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

Alienware X14 Details And Specifications

The company claims that the Alienware X14 is still the world's thinnest gaming laptop, which uses a patented hinge technology with dual torque elements. This technology helps the company to make the Alienware X14 a thin laptop with plenty of clearance for all the components such as GPU, CPU, and the cooling system.

The Alienware X14 is not just the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop, but it is also the world's first gaming laptop with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus. The laptop also comes with a MUX switch, which helps the GPU to deliver the best possible performance from the GPU. The laptop also has an 80Whr battery, which is again the biggest battery on a 14-inch device with a 144Hz 1080p display.

The Alienware X14 is also the first Alienware laptop that uses a USB Type-C port for charging, and you can use the same charger to juice up devices like tablets and smartphones. The base model of the Alienware X14 retails in India for Rs. 169990, and the base model offers an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU along with the RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

Alienware m15 R7 Details And Specifications

The Alienware m15 R7 is more of a mainstream gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display. The laptop offers an improved per-key RGB backlit keyboard with 1.8mm key travel along with support for Alienware Command Center for customizing the RGB lighting. The laptop also comes with an improved cooling system.

There are two display options on the Alienware m15 R7. Users can choose either the 165Hz refresh rate panel with 1080p resolution or the 240Hz refresh rate panel with QHD resolution. As per the hardware, the laptop is equipped with up to Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

The base model of the Alienware m15 R7 with the Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 laptop GPU retails in India for Rs. 164990, while the high-end model with the Intel Core i7-12700H with the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU and 240Hz QHD display costs Rs. 2,14,990.

