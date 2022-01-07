Dell Announces Its Smallest And Thinnest Alienware X14; Features, Price News oi-Vivek

Dell's Alienware series of gaming laptops have always been associated with high-performance and premium build quality. The company currently makes some of the best gaming laptops in the world, that too at various sizes and form-factors.

At CES 2022, Dell announced its thinnest and lightest 14-inch high-performance gaming laptop -- the Alienware X14, which belongs to the premium Alienware X series of gaming laptops. Despite the smaller form factor, the Alienware X14 has everything that one might expect from a high-end gaming laptop.

For improved thermal performance, Dell is using Element 31 as a thermal compound and the laptop is fitted with a cryo-tech cooling system to keep CPU and GPU temperature in check. In terms of look and feel, the Alienware X14 looks like a shrunken version of the Alienware X15 or the Alienware X17.

While we usually don't consider the battery life of gaming laptops, Dell claims that the Alienware X14 has the largest Whr battery on any 14-inch laptop. Not just that, the Alienware X14 is also claimed to offer 11 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Along with the Alienware X14, the company has also unveiled the second generation 15-inch and 17-inch Alienware X series laptops. The Alienware X15 R2 and the Alienware X17 R2, which come with a 15-inch and 17-inch screen, respectively.

The Alienware X14 does feature a few exclusive features such as USB Type-C charging support. The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H series processor. When it comes to GPU, the Alienware X14 will be equipped with either the Intel ARC or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile.

Besides, the flagship series, Dell also showcased the Alienware m17 R5 which now comes with either the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor or the AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor. As per the graphics is concerned, the laptop comes with the RTX 30 series of GPU.

Pricing And Availability

The Alienware X14, Alienware X15 R2, Alienware X17 R2, and the Alienware m15 R7 will be available in India in H1 2022. The company will reveal the price of these devices during the India launch.

