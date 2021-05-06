ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021: Upto 50% Off On Laptops And Desktops

    By
    |

    Good news for shopaholics out there! The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting another edition of the Big Saving Days Sale now. The ongoing sale is live from May 2 to May 7. During the sale, you can get lucrative discounts of up to 50% on a wide range of laptops.

    Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021
     

    This time, Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to give an additional 10% discount on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Also, it is applicable on choosing to pay via monthly EMIs.

    If you are looking forward to buy a new laptop or upgrade your existing one, then this Flipkart sale could be the right time as you can get impressive discounts on your favorite laptop. Check out the best deals on laptops and desktops right now on Flipkart.

    Up To 40% Off On Best Gaming Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Best Gaming Laptops

    Are you a gaming enthusiast? Well, you can purchase a good gaming laptop at up to 40% discount via Flipkart. There are a slew of best selling gaming laptops from various brands on Flipkart for you to choose from.

    Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

    Up To 40% Off On Best Selling Laptops

    Many brands sell a range of laptops across various price points. If you are looking forward for such a laptop, then you can purchase one such laptop at up to 40% discount from Flipkart.

    Up To 30% Off On Best Thin And Lightweight Laptops
     

    Up To 30% Off On Best Thin And Lightweight Laptops

    If your choice is a sleek laptop, then your search will end on Flipkart as you can buy a thin and lightweight at up to 39% discount. Also, there will be additional discounts on the same on using an HDFC Bank credit card.

    Up To 30% Off On Premium Laptops

    Up To 30% Off On Premium Laptops

    Want to buy a premium laptop for your requirements? Check out the offers and discounts on the e-commerce portal Flipkart to avail a new premium laptop at an attractive pricing as it sells these products at 30% discount.

    Up To 30% Off On Desktops

    Up To 30% Off On Desktops

    If you want to buy a desktop instead of a laptop, then you can still get discounts on the same. Well, head on to the offer page on Flipkart to get 30% discount on desktops.

    Best Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

    Best Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

    There are many best laptops that are available in the market out there that suit your budget. You can buy any such laptop from Flipkart under Rs. 40,000.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
