Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale On Pocket-Friendly Smartphones: Best Mother's Day Gifts

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale

With Mother's Day around the corner, it is the best time to check out the sales and offers on Flipkart. You will be able to buy a perfect gift for your mother without burning a hole in your pocket. The online retailer has announced deals on smartphones from brands such as Realme, Motorola, Infinix, Tecno, and Lava, among others.

Some of the best smartphones which you can buy during this sale include the Realme C20, Realme C3, and the Motorola E7. Let's have a look at the list of the devices available and the offers which you can grab on Flipkart:

Itel Vision 1

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,549 ; MRP: Rs. 8,299 (21% off)

Itel Vision 1 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,549 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark GO 2020

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (12% off)

Tecno Spark GO 2020 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

LAVA Z61 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 5,777 ; MRP: Rs. 6,499 (11% off)

LAVA Z61 Pro is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 5,777 onwards during the sale.

GIONEE Max Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (35% off)

GIONEE Max Pro is available at 35% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart HD 2021

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (18% off)

Infinix Smart HD 2021 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

Gionee Max

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,990 (37% off)

Gionee Max is available at 37% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C3

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (22% off)

Realme C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Motorola E7 Power

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (30% off)

Motorola E7 Power is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C20

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (15% off)

Realme C20 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.