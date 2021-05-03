Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, And More

The Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on iPhone 12 series. This means you can buy the iPhone 12 at just Rs. 77,900 against its original price of Rs. 79,900. Also, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro have 14 percent and 7 percent discount, respectively, bringing down the price to just Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 1,10,900, accordingly.

That's not all. The Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021 is also offering a 6 percent discount on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most premium iPhone to date. One can get this exclusive deal for just Rs. 1,20,900 against its original price of Rs. 1,29,900. Apart from these, the Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021 is offering a price cut on a couple of older models.

Here, one can get the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro with a 6 percent and a 29 percent discount. The iPhone 11 can be bought for Rs. 44,999 and the iPhone 11 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 74,999, making it one of the best deals. Additionally, the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021, costing just Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 77,900 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (2% off)

Apple iPhone 12 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 77,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone XR

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 52,900 (20% off)

iPhone XR is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,10,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,19,900 (7% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,10,900 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,20,900 ; MRP: Rs. 1,29,900 (6% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,20,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 59,900 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 (14% off)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,900 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (29% off)

iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

Apple iPhone SE

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)

Apple iPhone SE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.