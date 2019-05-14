Just In
Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Discounts you can avail on laptops
Flipkart's new sale of Big Shopping Day starts from 15th May and will conclude on 19th May. So long the sale occurs, users will get the best offers and discounts on several wares. You can also obtain some laptops of varying range at better discounts. You can check a list of a few of the best laptops below.
During the sale, you can seek great offers on laptops. These are no cost EMI option, 10% instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, better exchange and cashback offers, 1 year onsite warranty, complete mobile protection plan, brand warranty of 1 year on these devices and 6 months for gadgets, and more.
Some of the best features of such laptops are Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN display, a multi-gesture touchpad, special protective PC ABS Painting finish which guards it against wear and tear, Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016, and many more. For more information, check each laptop in details in the list.
15% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 14 inch HD LED Backlit BrightView Display
- 4 GB
- 1 TB HDD
- DOS
- 3cell battery with 65 W AC Adapter
18% of on Asus VivoBook Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Key Specs
- 2.0 GhzGHz AMD Quad Core R5-2500U processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.60kg laptop
- FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz anti-glare panel with 45 percent NTSC and Chicklet keyboard
22% off on Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.60 GHz
- Operating System: This is a DOS based laptop
- Supported Operating Systems: Windows 10
- Display: 15.6-inch | Antiglare display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon 530 2GB graphics |Storage: 2TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2 kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
21% off on Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 2.30GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD | 16 GB Optane memory
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.7 kg
22% off on Asus VivoBook Core i3 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Display
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
22% off on Asus X507UA Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 2.3 GhzGHz Intel Core i3-7020U 7th Gen processor
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Graphics Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.68kg laptop
28% off on MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 2.30GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920X1080)display
- Memory and Storage: 8 GB DDR4 RAM with NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design and battery: Thin and Light design | Laptop weight: 1.86kg | Average battery life= 7 hours, Lithium battery
33% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 8th Gen
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview IPS Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
23% off on Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 7th Gen
Key Specs
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- NVIDIA Geforce MX130 for High Graphics Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TFT Display