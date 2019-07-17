Just In
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Discounts on Laptops
Laptops have always in demand especially, the likes of Macbooks and other advanced machines. Having said that, there has been a tremendous spike in the price of these laptops. And at this point, your dream of buying a laptop seems a mirage.
But now it seems there are no complications. As you can avail some of these laptops at much bigger discounts via Flipkart, under its Big Shopping Days scheme. Find a list below that comprises some best laptops.
The deals cover no-cost EMI option, bigger cashbacks and exchange offers, extra discount, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, extra 10% off up to Rs. 10,000 on Apple Macbooks, get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase, and more.
23% off on Apple MacBook Air
Key Specs
- All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
- MacOS Sierra operating system
- 1.35kg laptop
- 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
25% off Lenovo IdeaPad 330
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x786) Laptop | Antiglare display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon 530 2GB Graphics |Storage: 2TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
- Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
- Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home
26% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 130
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Generation Core Intel I3-7020U processor, 2.3 Ghz speed, 2 cores, 3Mb Smart Cache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology
- Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD
- Design and battery: Laptop weight 2.1kg | 180-degree hinge | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
- This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
- Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
- Ports and Optical Drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 type C (USB 3.0), 4 in 1 Card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC), Combo audio and microphone jack|1 LAN port
25% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen
Key Specs
- Processor: 7th Generation Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: This is a DOS-based laptop out of the box
- Display: 14-inch HD (1366x768) display | Intel HD 620 Graphics
- Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 |Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 1.59 kg | Average battery life = 7 hours, Lithium-ion battery
- Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
- Pre-installed Software: None | In the box: Laptop with included battery, charger
- Ports and CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-output | Comes without CD-Drive
32% off on Asus Pentium Quad Core
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch LED Screen
- Call on Asus
- Intel Pentium Quad Core 4200 CPU
- 4 GB DDR4 Ram,
- 1 TB Sata HDD
- Win 10
15% off on Asus VivoBook Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Key Specs
- 2.0 GhzGHz AMD Quad Core R5-2500U processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 operating system
- 1.60kg laptop
- FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz anti-glare panel with 45 percent NTSC and Chicklet keyboard
18% off on Acer Switch One Atom Quad Core
Key Specs
- 2.4 GHz AMD A4-3350B
- 4GB DDR3 RAM
- 500GB 5400 rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- 14-inch screen, AMD Integrated Radeon R4 Graphics
- Linux operating system
24% Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
- 2GHz AMD Ryzen 5 processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 6.5 hours battery life, 2.3kg laptop
