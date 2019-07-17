Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Discounts on Laptops Features oi-Harish Kumar

Laptops have always in demand especially, the likes of Macbooks and other advanced machines. Having said that, there has been a tremendous spike in the price of these laptops. And at this point, your dream of buying a laptop seems a mirage.

But now it seems there are no complications. As you can avail some of these laptops at much bigger discounts via Flipkart, under its Big Shopping Days scheme. Find a list below that comprises some best laptops.

The deals cover no-cost EMI option, bigger cashbacks and exchange offers, extra discount, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, extra 10% off up to Rs. 10,000 on Apple Macbooks, get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase, and more.

23% off on Apple MacBook Air Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera 25% off Lenovo IdeaPad 330 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x786) Laptop | Antiglare display

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon 530 2GB Graphics |Storage: 2TB HDD

Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours

Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.

Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home 26% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 130 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 7th Generation Core Intel I3-7020U processor, 2.3 Ghz speed, 2 cores, 3Mb Smart Cache

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology

Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD

Design and battery: Laptop weight 2.1kg | 180-degree hinge | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours

This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section

Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual

Ports and Optical Drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 type C (USB 3.0), 4 in 1 Card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC), Combo audio and microphone jack|1 LAN port 25% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Processor: 7th Generation Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed

Operating System: This is a DOS-based laptop out of the box

Display: 14-inch HD (1366x768) display | Intel HD 620 Graphics

Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 |Storage: 1TB HDD

Design & battery: Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 1.59 kg | Average battery life = 7 hours, Lithium-ion battery

Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.

Pre-installed Software: None | In the box: Laptop with included battery, charger

Ports and CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-output | Comes without CD-Drive 32% off on Asus Pentium Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch LED Screen

Call on Asus

Intel Pentium Quad Core 4200 CPU

4 GB DDR4 Ram,

1 TB Sata HDD

Win 10 15% off on Asus VivoBook Ryzen 5 Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

2.0 GhzGHz AMD Quad Core R5-2500U processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm hard drive

15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Graphics

Windows 10 operating system

1.60kg laptop

FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz anti-glare panel with 45 percent NTSC and Chicklet keyboard 18% off on Acer Switch One Atom Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

2.4 GHz AMD A4-3350B

4GB DDR3 RAM

500GB 5400 rpm Serial ATA hard drive

14-inch screen, AMD Integrated Radeon R4 Graphics

Linux operating system 24% Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

2GHz AMD Ryzen 5 processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm hard drive

Windows 10 Home operating system

6.5 hours battery life, 2.3kg laptop

Best Mobiles in India