    Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Discounts on Laptops

    By
    |

    Laptops have always in demand especially, the likes of Macbooks and other advanced machines. Having said that, there has been a tremendous spike in the price of these laptops. And at this point, your dream of buying a laptop seems a mirage.

    Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Discounts on Laptops

     

    But now it seems there are no complications. As you can avail some of these laptops at much bigger discounts via Flipkart, under its Big Shopping Days scheme. Find a list below that comprises some best laptops.

    The deals cover no-cost EMI option, bigger cashbacks and exchange offers, extra discount, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, extra 10% off up to Rs. 10,000 on Apple Macbooks, get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase, and more.

    23% off on Apple MacBook Air

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
    • 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
    • 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
    • 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
    • MacOS Sierra operating system
    • 1.35kg laptop
    • 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera

    25% off Lenovo IdeaPad 330
     

    25% off Lenovo IdeaPad 330

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor
    • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
    • Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x786) Laptop | Antiglare display
    • Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with AMD Radeon 530 2GB Graphics |Storage: 2TB HDD
    • Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
    • Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
    • Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home

    26% off on Lenovo IdeaPad 130

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Processor: 7th Generation Core Intel I3-7020U processor, 2.3 Ghz speed, 2 cores, 3Mb Smart Cache
    • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
    • Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920X1080) full HD display | Anti Glare technology
    • Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM | Storage 1 TB HDD
    • Design and battery: Laptop weight 2.1kg | 180-degree hinge | Battery Life: Upto 5 hours
    • This genuine Lenovo Laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section
    • Inside the box: Laptop, Charger, User Manual
    • Ports and Optical Drive: 1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 type C (USB 3.0), 4 in 1 Card reader (SD,SDHC,SDXC,MMC), Combo audio and microphone jack|1 LAN port

    25% off on HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Processor: 7th Generation Intel Core i3-7020U processor, 2.3GHz base processor speed
    • Operating System: This is a DOS-based laptop out of the box
    • Display: 14-inch HD (1366x768) display | Intel HD 620 Graphics
    • Memory & Storage: 4GB DDR4 |Storage: 1TB HDD
    • Design & battery: Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 1.59 kg | Average battery life = 7 hours, Lithium-ion battery
    • Warranty: This genuine HP laptop comes with a 1-year domestic warranty from HP covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below.
    • Pre-installed Software: None | In the box: Laptop with included battery, charger
    • Ports and CD drive: 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Audio-output | Comes without CD-Drive

    32% off on Asus Pentium Quad Core

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch LED Screen
    • Call on Asus
    • Intel Pentium Quad Core 4200 CPU
    • 4 GB DDR4 Ram,
    • 1 TB Sata HDD
    • Win 10

    15% off on Asus VivoBook Ryzen 5 Quad Core

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 2.0 GhzGHz AMD Quad Core R5-2500U processor
    • 8GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Graphics
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 1.60kg laptop
    • FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz anti-glare panel with 45 percent NTSC and Chicklet keyboard

    18% off on Acer Switch One Atom Quad Core

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 2.4 GHz AMD A4-3350B
    • 4GB DDR3 RAM
    • 500GB 5400 rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • 14-inch screen, AMD Integrated Radeon R4 Graphics
    • Linux operating system

    24% Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch screen, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
    • 2GHz AMD Ryzen 5 processor
    • 8GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
    • Windows 10 Home operating system
    • 6.5 hours battery life, 2.3kg laptop

    Best Mobiles in India

    Thursday, July 18, 2019
