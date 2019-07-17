Flipkart Big Shopping Days – Attractive Exchange Offers You Can Get Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users who are bored with their old phones, and want to get them replaced with brand new smartphones, must definitely Flipkart. The new scheme is called "Big Shopping Days" and provides some attractive exchange offers. The received money as an exchange will be enough for you to comfortably buy a new smartphone.

Besides the incredible exchange offers, the users can avail other benefits while purchasing smartphones through Flipkart. The benefits include no-cost EMI option, bigger cashback offers, extra sum of money as a discount, 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, 5 percent unlimited cash back on Axis Bank credit card, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and get extra 10 percent off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase.

Flipkart also offers a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobiles and 6 months for accessories. With all these offers, big shopping days will give you the best sale times.

Samsung Galaxy A20 (Get upto Rs. 11000 off on exchange. Extra Rs. 1,500 off over regular exchange value

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 (Get upto Rs 14,500 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2,500 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Oppo F11 (Get upto Rs 17,900 off on exchange)

Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

4GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4020mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 Vivo V15 (Get upto Rs 18,500 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.1GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

4000 MAh Battery Asus 6Z (Get upto Rs 20,900 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Oppo F11 Pro (Get upto Rs 20,900 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo V15 Pro (Get upto Rs 20,900 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging POCO F1 (Get upto Rs 17,500 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery Honor 20i (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)

Key Specs

6.21-Inch FHD+ Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 710 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM 64GB/128GB ROM

24MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A50 (Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2,500 off over regular exchange value)

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

