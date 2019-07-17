Just In
- 16 min ago Exclusive: Baseus Plans to Manufacture Products In India By 2020
- 19 min ago PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update Brings New Submachine Gun, Season 8, And More
- 59 min ago Motorola One Macro Could Be Another Android One Handset From Motorola
- 1 hr ago Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Launched In India – Price Starts From Rs. 21,999
Don't Miss
- News Drunk woman, her friend held for misbehaving with Delhi traffic cop
- Finance 5 Changes In Life Insurance Set To Benefit You: Know The New Rules
- Movies TV Snippets: Salman To Judge Nach Baliye With Ex-Sangeeta; Raveena’s Cousin Kiran Rathod In BB 13!
- Sports MS Dhoni makes himself unavailable for West Indies tour, veteran cricketer no more first-choice wicketkeeper: Reports
- Lifestyle Celebrities Take A Flight To The Future With The FaceApp Challenge
- Automobiles UK To Mandate Installation Of EV charging Points In All New Houses — Wise Move Indeed
- Travel Chandrashila trek: Lose yourself, be awestruck.. such is the majestic view from summit
- Education #SelfiewithGuru: A Campaign To Mark The Occasion Of Guru Purnima 2019
Flipkart Big Shopping Days – Attractive Exchange Offers You Can Get
The users who are bored with their old phones, and want to get them replaced with brand new smartphones, must definitely Flipkart. The new scheme is called "Big Shopping Days" and provides some attractive exchange offers. The received money as an exchange will be enough for you to comfortably buy a new smartphone.
Besides the incredible exchange offers, the users can avail other benefits while purchasing smartphones through Flipkart. The benefits include no-cost EMI option, bigger cashback offers, extra sum of money as a discount, 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, 5 percent unlimited cash back on Axis Bank credit card, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and get extra 10 percent off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase.
Flipkart also offers a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobiles and 6 months for accessories. With all these offers, big shopping days will give you the best sale times.
Samsung Galaxy A20 (Get upto Rs. 11000 off on exchange. Extra Rs. 1,500 off over regular exchange value
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30 (Get upto Rs 14,500 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2,500 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo F11 (Get upto Rs 17,900 off on exchange)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
- 4020mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0
Vivo V15 (Get upto Rs 18,500 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 2.1GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 4000 MAh Battery
Asus 6Z (Get upto Rs 20,900 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro (Get upto Rs 20,900 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro (Get upto Rs 20,900 off on exchange. Extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
POCO F1 (Get upto Rs 17,500 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Honor 20i (Get upto Rs 13,500 off on exchange)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.21-Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 710 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM 64GB/128GB ROM
- 24MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A50 (Get upto Rs 18,000 off on exchange. Extra Rs 2,500 off over regular exchange value)
Buy This Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,949
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
19,999
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,499
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,490
-
17,999
-
28,949
-
13,999
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
76,999
-
19,000
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800