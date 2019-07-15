Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale – Offers You Can Avail On Popular Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's big shopping days sale starts from today(15th July) that will end on 18th July 2019. The sale offered by this giant E-commerce looks extremely beneficial to the users, who now can buy a few popular smartphones at amazing discounts and deals. Some popular devices have been included in our list below.

You can avail these popular smartphones on Flipkart at some amazing deals. The offers include- no-cost EMI option, bigger cashback and exchange offers, extra bigger amount as a discount, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and get extra 10% off (up to Rs. 100) on your next fashion purchase.

While buying these popular smartphones via Flipkart, you will also get a brand warranty of 1 year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. So, just get tuned for more details until the sale gets over.

Best Mobiles in India