Flipkart Discounts On High-Performance Laptops To Buy In India

22% Off On Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen

The new Apple MacBook Air with the thin and light design and 10 hours battery life is now available with 22 percent off on its MRP. The device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs Rs. 65,990, making this one of the most affordable MacBooks.

2% Off On HP 15s Core i5 10th Gen

The HP 15s, powered by the new 10th Gen 10nm Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is now available for just Rs. 53,999 with a flat 2 percent off on the retail price.

20% Off On Asus VivoBook 14 Core i3 8th Gen

The all-new Asus VivoBook 14, powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for Rs. 35,990, making it one of the most affordable laptops in the market with half a gig of fast SSD based storage solution.

13% Off On Asus VivoBook 15 Core i5 8th Gen

The bigger Asus VivoBook 15 with the 8th Gen Core i5 processor along with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD gets 13 percent off of its MRP and currently is on sale for just Rs. 37,990, making this a great option for those, who want high-performance in a thin and light form factor.

47% Off On Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen

The Asus ZenBook with the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is now available for just Rs. 45,990 with an overall price cut of 47 percent. This laptop has a thin and light design and delivers great battery life.