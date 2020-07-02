Just In
- 4 hrs ago OnePlus TV U1 And OnePlus TV Y1 Officially Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 12,999
-
- 6 hrs ago Now Get Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box At Rs. 4,999
- 7 hrs ago Vivo S1 Pro Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India; Checkout New Price Here
- 8 hrs ago Indian Cyber Security Agency Takes Down Over 100 Malicious Chrome Extensions
Don't Miss
- Movies Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Clarifies She Was Not Saying Goodbye To Mumbai With Her Post
- Sports Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham: Berge and Mousset sink Spurs amid VAR controversy
- News Delhi plasma bank: Ten people donate plasma on Day 1; three recipients
- Finance IDBI Bank Enters Rs. 50000 Cr Market-Cap Club;Ranks Ahead Of PNB, IndusInd Bank
- Automobiles Excess Fuel Filled At Petrol Pumps: Most Times It’s Because Of The Vehicle
- Lifestyle 10 Tips To Keep Your Vagina Healthy
- Travel 10 Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In South India In July 2020
- Education IIT Madras Launches World’s First Online BSc Degree In Programming And Data Science
Flipkart Discounts On High-Performance Laptops To Buy In India
If you are planning to buy a new high-performance laptop, then this could be the right time, as Flipkart is offering a huge deal on some of the latest high-performance laptops available in India. Do note that, the list of laptops that we have included comprises both macOS and Windows OS- powered devices, and here is everything you need to know about the same.
22% Off On Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
The new Apple MacBook Air with the thin and light design and 10 hours battery life is now available with 22 percent off on its MRP. The device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs Rs. 65,990, making this one of the most affordable MacBooks.
2% Off On HP 15s Core i5 10th Gen
The HP 15s, powered by the new 10th Gen 10nm Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is now available for just Rs. 53,999 with a flat 2 percent off on the retail price.
20% Off On Asus VivoBook 14 Core i3 8th Gen
The all-new Asus VivoBook 14, powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for Rs. 35,990, making it one of the most affordable laptops in the market with half a gig of fast SSD based storage solution.
13% Off On Asus VivoBook 15 Core i5 8th Gen
The bigger Asus VivoBook 15 with the 8th Gen Core i5 processor along with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD gets 13 percent off of its MRP and currently is on sale for just Rs. 37,990, making this a great option for those, who want high-performance in a thin and light form factor.
47% Off On Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen
The Asus ZenBook with the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is now available for just Rs. 45,990 with an overall price cut of 47 percent. This laptop has a thin and light design and delivers great battery life.
-
74,999
-
49,840
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
87,999
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
7,500
-
20,000
-
17,990
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395