Flipkart offers up to 25% off on bestselling laptops
Flipkart's recent sale scheme looks impressive not only for devices but also for other gadgets. The portal comes with great discounts and other attractive deals on these wares. To the surprise, users can obtain some laptops with up to 25% off, which indeed can relieve you if you are keen on having a few high-end laptops. Check out the list of some of the best laptops at the bottom that come with greatly reduced price option.
The best available offers catered by Flipkart include- no cost EMI option, great exchange and cashback offers, extra discount, 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, extra Rs. 1000 off on prepaid transactions, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.
You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. While purchasing a couple of laptops from the list, users can seek 1-year international travelers warranty(ITW). These laptops also have many great features that can tempt you for the purchasing. These features include- HD+ LED Backlit display, high-performance processor, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for desktop level performance, Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS, and many more.
Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD 6000 Graphics
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB DDR3 RAM
- 128GB storage
- Mac OS X operating system
- 12 hours battery life, 1.4kg laptop
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible
Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 1.6GHz base processor speed, 3.4GHz Max speed, 4 cores, 6MB SmartCache
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) Laptop | Antiglare display
- Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM with Integrated Graphics | Storage: 1TB HDD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 2.2kg | Battery Life: Upto 5.5 hours as per MobileMark 2014
- Warranty: This genuine Lenovo laptop comes with 1 year domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage. For more details, see Warranty section below
- Pre-installed Software: Windows 10 Home
Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
21% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 Core i5 8th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016
- 65 W AC Adapter
- Upto 6 hours battery backup
Asus ROG Strix Core i7 8th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th Gen Intel core i7-8750H processor, 2.2GHz base processor speed
- Operating System: Preloaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) 120Hz 3ms display
- Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM with NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Storage: 1TB Firecuda HDD with 256GB PCIE SSD
- Design & battery: Laptop weight: 2.6 kg
19% off on Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 8th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- Preloaded MS Office Home and Student 2016
- 65 W AC Adapter
- 3 cell Battery
20% off on MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare TN Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- 135 W AC Adapter
- 6 cell Battery