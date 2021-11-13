ENGLISH

    Flipkart Sale On List Of Best Browsing Laptops To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Laptops are one of the most diverse gadgets available in the market. Be it for gaming, streaming, or even content creation - laptops cater to all needs. Particularly for browsing, there are several mid-range and entry-level laptops that can function smoothly. Moreover, the Flipkart sale is offering some of the best browsing laptops at a discount. Devices like the Lenovo IdeaPad, Asus VivoBook, and much more can be bought at a discount.

     

    Flipkart Sale On List Of Best Browsing Laptops To Buy In India

    Going into the details, the Flipkart sale is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen with a 23 percent discount. One can even check out the ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen and the ASUS Core i3 10th Gen with a maximum discount on Flipkart.

    Apart from these, one can even explore other options like the DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen, which is available for just Rs. 54,517. The HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen laptop also comes as one of the best browsing laptops to buy in India. Similarly, the HP Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio 500 is another browsing laptop to check out at the Flipkart sale.

    Joining the list are the Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225 and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen laptops at the Flipkart sale. In fact, the Flipkart sale is offering these laptops for just Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 55,190, respectively.

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen
     

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 52,190 (23% off)

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 23% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen

    ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,990 (22% off)

    ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 22% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    ASUS Core i3 10th Gen

    ASUS Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 ; MRP: Rs. 48,990 (16% off)

    ASUS Core i3 10th Gen is available at 16% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 40,990 onwards during the sale.

    DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen

    DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,500 ; MRP: Rs. 54,517 (23% off)

    DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen is available at 23% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 41,500 onwards during the sale.

    HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen

    HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,699 ; MRP: Rs. 47,81 (16% off)

    HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen is available at 16% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 44,699 onwards during the sale.

    HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500

    HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Rs. 24,84 (5% off)

    HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225

    Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; MRP: Rs. 28,000 (3% off)

    Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225 is available at 3% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 55,190 (27% off)

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 27% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

