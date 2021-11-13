Flipkart Sale On List Of Best Browsing Laptops To Buy In India

Going into the details, the Flipkart sale is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen with a 23 percent discount. One can even check out the ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen and the ASUS Core i3 10th Gen with a maximum discount on Flipkart.

Apart from these, one can even explore other options like the DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen, which is available for just Rs. 54,517. The HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen laptop also comes as one of the best browsing laptops to buy in India. Similarly, the HP Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio 500 is another browsing laptop to check out at the Flipkart sale.

Joining the list are the Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225 and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen laptops at the Flipkart sale. In fact, the Flipkart sale is offering these laptops for just Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 55,190, respectively.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 52,190 (23% off)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 23% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen

Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,990 (22% off)

ASUS VivoBook Ultra 14 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 22% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS Core i3 10th Gen

Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 ; MRP: Rs. 48,990 (16% off)

ASUS Core i3 10th Gen is available at 16% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 40,990 onwards during the sale.

DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen

Deal Price: Rs. 41,500 ; MRP: Rs. 54,517 (23% off)

DELL Vostro Core i3 10th Gen is available at 23% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 41,500 onwards during the sale.

HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen

Deal Price: Rs. 44,699 ; MRP: Rs. 47,81 (16% off)

HP 15s Core i3 10th Gen is available at 16% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 44,699 onwards during the sale.

HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500

Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Rs. 24,84 (5% off)

HP Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 500 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225

Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; MRP: Rs. 28,000 (3% off)

Lenovo E41 APU Dual Core A6 A6-9225 is available at 3% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

