Heavy discounts on gaming laptops in India right now

When you talk about gaming laptops usually we can relate to three things: big, heavy, and expensive. However, as technology has advanced, the three things isn't always the case any more. Well, today components have gotten smaller and more portable. The thing is you get what you pay for in terms of performance and portability.

Having said that, if you are a serious gamer, a good gaming laptop can put a serious dent in your wallet, with some of the fancier models costing upward of one lakh and above. The good thing though with the rise of gaming scene in India, many brands have now started launching affordable gaming devices as well. You can get a cheaper gaming laptops these days from brands like Asus, Acer, and even Dell.

But again, we have to say just because a device is affordable and has "Gaming" in its name doesn't mean it's going to get the job done for everyone. You might have to consider few things before shopping for a gaming laptop. You should consider the GPU, display resolution, amount and kind of storage, and even portability while choosing an inexpensive gaming laptop.

Nonetheless, PC gaming is not for everyone and if you are going in for gaming laptops they are worth the money you put in. So, if you are looking to buy one of the gaming laptops available today and can't make up your mind what to get, this list should help. Further, the laptops are available with heavy discounts in India right now. Best of all, you can use the money you just saved to splurge on a top-notching gaming keyboard or mouse as well.

So let's dive into our list of the gaming laptops, that have got a price cut in India.

13% off on Dell Inspiron Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs 15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away

McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription

2.8 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3.8 GHz Clock Speed

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

23% off on MSI GV Series Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

Cooler Boost 4 Technology Offers Effective Cooling Design

Exclusive Cooler Boost 4 Technology

Nahimic 2+ Technology Provides Immersive Listening Experience

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

18% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound Enhancement

Dual Fan Cooling with Metal AeroBlade 3D

Upgradable SSD Upto 512 GB

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

20% off on Acer Nitro 5 Spin Core i5 8th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Touchscreen Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

Dolby Plus Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound

Sleek Lightweight Design Makes it Ideal for Playing Modern Games Such as DOTA 2

360 Degree Hinge for Four Mode Gaming

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

9% off on HP OMEN Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

HP Audio Boost Technology to Offer an Immersive Listening Experience

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

16 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

12% off on Asus Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

Asus Cooling Overboost with Controllable Fan Speeds

Non Proprietary Endless OS is Easy to Learn and More Powerfull than Linux

Array Microphones to Filter Out Ambient Noise

Stylish Red Backlit Anti Ghosting Keyboard with 30 Key Rollover

Array Microphones are Designed to Filter Out Ambient Noise

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

Endless Operating System

14% off on Lenovo Legion Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch DisplayNVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 for Desktop Level Performance

Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Slim Display

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

16 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

2 TB HDD|256 GB SSD

