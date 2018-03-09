Deals of the Day: Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, HTC U Play, LG G6, Sony Cybershot DSC-H300 and more

Are you looking forward to upgrade your smartphone and waiting for an offer or discount? Well, you can consider the online deals available on smartphones and other gadgets before you proceed with the purchase.
There are many attractive deals and discounts online almost every other day and you can make use of these discounts to get the maximum out of your valuable money and save on the purchase.
Today, we have lined up discounts on smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, HTC U Play, LG G6, and a lot more. These smartphones are some of the best ones in the market and you can get your hands on them at a lesser price. Take a look at the deals and offers available today before you purchase a smartphone.
31% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB RAM / 64GB ROM)
This offer available on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
60% off on Philips IN-HTL1031/94 2.1 Channel 30 W Soundbar
This offer available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Power Output: 30 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Connectivity : Wired
- 2.1 Channel
- Subwoofer Type: Passive
- Frequency Response 70 - 15000 Hz
40% off on Smartron SRT Phone (4GB RAM,64GB ROM)
This offer available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O
- Dual SIM (micro+micro)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
39% off on Philips IN-SPT6660/94 2.0 Audio Speaker
This offer available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 2 Mic inputs for Best in class Karoke experience
- Tower Design with powerful subwoofer
- Demo+ installation: Please contact Philips service center at 1860-180-1111 for free demonstration and installation of the product.
- Elegant & compact design to party anywhere. Echo control for quality sound output
- 8000 W PMPO and Super Bass. FM tuner 10.2 Mic-in Aux -in
- USB port is compatible with MP3 format only
52% off on Intex IT- 881S 16 W Speaker (2.1 Channel): A
This offer available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Power Output: 16 W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Connectivity : Wired
58% off on Seagate 4TB Portable External Hard Drive
This offer available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Super speed USB 3.0 port, backwards compatible with USB 2.0 ports at USB 2.0 transfer speeds
- Offers the mobility of a portable drive with the high capacity of a desktop drive in a sleek metal design
- 4TB storage gives you the space to store your movie, music and photo collections, letting you take them with you wherever you go
- Warranty : 3 years
52% off on HTC U Play (4 GB RAM / 64 GB ROM)
This offer available on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2 inches Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and corning gorilla glass
- 16MP primary camera (f/2.0) with optical image stabilization and PDAF
- 16MP front camera (f/2.0) with UltraPixel mode
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB internal memory
- expandable up to 2 TB in a hybrid slot
- Mediatek Helio P10 octa-core processor (2.0GHz) with Android 6.0 with HTC sense
- Intelligent uSonic earphones to customize the audio based on your inner ear structure
- HTC sense companion personal assistant that constantly learns from you and make recommendations
- Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G) with VoLTE support,
- 2435mAh lithium-ion battery
9% off on Sony Cybershot DSC-H300 Digital Camera
This offer available on Amazon
Key Specs
- 35X Optical zoom lens with 20.1 MP Image sensor
- HD video Recording with Optical SteadyShot
- DSLR like creative modes Program Auto / Manual Exposure / Scene
- Capture 360° of the shot with Sweep Panorama button
- Built-in Picture effects for creative images
14% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Laptop (8GB/7th Gen)
This offer available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS display
- Latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)
- Latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
- 256 GB HDD
- One year manufacturer warranty
- Warranty not applicable in India for items sold by Amazon Export Sales LLC
- 2 Lithium Metal batteries required.
45% off on LG G6 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
This offer available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.7 inch Quad HD Display with18:9 Full vision display
- Android v7.0 Nougat
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- 13MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.35 Ghz Processor
- Dust & Water resistant (IP68)
- 3300 mAh Battery
