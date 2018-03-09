Deals of the Day: Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, HTC U Play, LG G6, Sony Cybershot DSC-H300 and more

Are you looking forward to upgrade your smartphone and waiting for an offer or discount? Well, you can consider the online deals available on smartphones and other gadgets before you proceed with the purchase.

There are many attractive deals and discounts online almost every other day and you can make use of these discounts to get the maximum out of your valuable money and save on the purchase.

Today, we have lined up discounts on smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus, HTC U Play, LG G6, and a lot more. These smartphones are some of the best ones in the market and you can get your hands on them at a lesser price. Take a look at the deals and offers available today before you purchase a smartphone.

31% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB RAM / 64GB ROM) This offer available on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging 60% off on Philips IN-HTL1031/94 2.1 Channel 30 W Soundbar This offer available on Flipkart

Key Specs

Power Output: 30 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Connectivity : Wired

2.1 Channel

Subwoofer Type: Passive

Frequency Response 70 - 15000 Hz 40% off on Smartron SRT Phone (4GB RAM,64GB ROM) This offer available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.44GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB / 64GB (EMMC5.1) internal memory

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), Upgradable to Android O

Dual SIM (micro+micro)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 39% off on Philips IN-SPT6660/94 2.0 Audio Speaker This offer available on Flipkart

Key Specs 2 Mic inputs for Best in class Karoke experience

Tower Design with powerful subwoofer

Demo+ installation: Please contact Philips service center at 1860-180-1111 for free demonstration and installation of the product.

Elegant & compact design to party anywhere. Echo control for quality sound output

8000 W PMPO and Super Bass. FM tuner 10.2 Mic-in Aux -in

USB port is compatible with MP3 format only 52% off on Intex IT- 881S 16 W Speaker (2.1 Channel): A This offer available on Amazon

Key Specs

Power Output: 16 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Connectivity : Wired 58% off on Seagate 4TB Portable External Hard Drive This offer available on Amazon

Key Specs

Super speed USB 3.0 port, backwards compatible with USB 2.0 ports at USB 2.0 transfer speeds

Offers the mobility of a portable drive with the high capacity of a desktop drive in a sleek metal design

4TB storage gives you the space to store your movie, music and photo collections, letting you take them with you wherever you go

Warranty : 3 years 52% off on HTC U Play (4 GB RAM / 64 GB ROM) This offer available on Amazon

Key Specs

5.2 inches Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and corning gorilla glass

16MP primary camera (f/2.0) with optical image stabilization and PDAF

16MP front camera (f/2.0) with UltraPixel mode

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

expandable up to 2 TB in a hybrid slot

Mediatek Helio P10 octa-core processor (2.0GHz) with Android 6.0 with HTC sense

Intelligent uSonic earphones to customize the audio based on your inner ear structure

HTC sense companion personal assistant that constantly learns from you and make recommendations

Dual nano SIM with dual-standby (4G+4G) with VoLTE support,

2435mAh lithium-ion battery 9% off on Sony Cybershot DSC-H300 Digital Camera This offer available on Amazon

Key Specs

35X Optical zoom lens with 20.1 MP Image sensor

HD video Recording with Optical SteadyShot

DSLR like creative modes Program Auto / Manual Exposure / Scene

Capture 360° of the shot with Sweep Panorama button

Built-in Picture effects for creative images 14% off on Acer Predator Helios 300 Laptop (8GB/7th Gen) This offer available on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS display

Latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)

Latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

256 GB HDD

One year manufacturer warranty

Warranty not applicable in India for items sold by Amazon Export Sales LLC

2 Lithium Metal batteries required. 45% off on LG G6 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) This offer available on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.7 inch Quad HD Display with18:9 Full vision display

Android v7.0 Nougat

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

13MP + 13MP Dual Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821, 2.35 Ghz Processor

Dust & Water resistant (IP68)

3300 mAh Battery

