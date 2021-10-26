Just In
Here’s How Apple Justified New MacBook Pro’s Ugly Notch
Apple dropped some awaited products at its launch event last week; however, the notch managed to steal each product's thunder yet again. For the unversed, Apple introduced a revamped version of the MacBook Pro range. While the machines leave no stone unturned in the features department, there's one major aspect that doesn't sit well with everyone - the display packs a notch.
Yes! Just when you thought Apple might be trying to do away with the ugly notch on iPhones, they have introduced it on its laptop lineup. As expected, the company's move was followed by an uproar. Consumers don't seem happy about the way Apple has decided to violate the screen estate.
Offering More Space To Accommodate The Notch
Now, Apple has responded to this outrage and has reassured users that the MacBook Pro notch is actually way smarter than one might fathom. Shruti Haldea -product line manager for the Pro Mac - spoke discussed the new laptops on the Same Brain podcast. She also spoke about the notch that created a frenzy among Apple fanatics.
During the podcast, Haldea spoke specifically about the 16-inch MacBook Pro. She explained that the notebook packs a 16-inch active area on the diagonal, and users still get a "16:10-inch window."
She stated that the company has made the display bigger and moved the menu bar "up and out of the way." According to Haldea, it will provide users with more space for their content. Her explanation makes sense, as getting a more usable screen is always welcomed. And, the notch is blacked out to the same size on its precursors when users opt for full-screen mode.
Are You Buying Apple’s Justification?
That said, the notch still seems somewhat of a compromise. Apple might call the notch smart and useful, but there are many downsides to it as well. First of all, the notch is downright ugly; secondly, people who keep several apps in the menu bar will have a hard time with the notch.
While many people can make peace without FaceID on their laptops, it makes for a selling point for the notch. This only proves that Apple is providing a smart solution to an issue that doesn't even exist. But does this also mean that the notch is going nowhere from the iPhones as well? Only time will tell.
The Good Side Of New MacBook Pro
Apple unveiled two models of the new lineup -- 14-inch and 16-inch. Both machines are powered by the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and the Apple Silicon M1 Max respectively. The laptops support up to 64GB of RAM. Apple also brought back the SD card slot, an HDMI port, and killed the Touch Bar.
The MacBook Pro flaunts the Retina XDR display with support for HDR and uses the miniLED technology that offers up to 1600nits of peak brightness. The company claims that both models offer much better performance than their precursors. All in all, the MacBook Pro is a great machine that misses the perfect title due to the notch.
