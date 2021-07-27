Last Day Offers Hurry: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 Discount Offers On Best Laptops

The Fujitsu UH-X laptop and the Fujitsu Thin and Light laptop are now available in the market. These devices can be bought at a deal price at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021, starting from Rs. 80,990. Plus, one can check out laptops from Asus like the Asus VivoBook 14, Asus VivoBook 15, Asus ZenBook Flip 13, and others are available at a huge discount.

Additionally, Victus by HP Ryzen series also has a huge discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. For instance, the Victus by HP Ryzen 7 5800H laptop can be bought for just Rs. 1,04,990. One can even check out Hp 15 Thin and Light or the HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 laptops that are available at a discount offer.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 last day offer is further giving away Lenovo laptops at a huge discount. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, IdeaPad Slim 3, and the latest IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 laptops have some of the best deals now. For instance, the new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core laptop is priced at Rs. 56,990.

The popular Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is now priced at Rs. 59,999 at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The sale is also offering the Dell 15 2021 model with a 2in1 touch screen design for Rs. 48,990. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 ends today, July 27. So make the best of these deals and grab premium laptops are a deal price.

Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3” (33.78cm) FHD IPS 400Nits Thin and Light Laptop

Offers:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,07,190 ; Deal Price: Rs. 80,990 ; You Save: Rs. 26,200 (24%)

Fujitsu UH-X 11th Gen Intel Core i5 is available at 24% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 80,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 50,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (22%)

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2020) is available at 22% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 82,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 57,990 ; You Save: Rs. 24,500 (30%)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U is available at 30% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 57,990 onwards during the sale.

HP Ryzen 5 5600H

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 76,021 ; Deal Price: Rs. 66,990 ; You Save: Rs. 9,031 (12%)

HP Ryzen 5 5600H is available at 12% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 66,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (2021)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,33,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 92,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,000 (31%)

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (2021) is available at 31% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 92,990 onwards during the sale.

HP Ryzen 7 5800H

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,955 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,04,990 ; You Save: Rs. 11,965 (10%)

HP Ryzen 7 5800H is available at 10% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,04,990 onwards during the sale.

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin & Light 15.6-Inch (39.62 cms) FHD Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,908 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,918 (11%)

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin & Light 15.6-Inch (39.62 cms) FHD Laptop is available at 11% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U

Offer:

MRP Price: Rs. 67,498 ; Combo Price: Rs. 59,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,499 (11%)

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U is available at 11% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 52,190 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; You Save: Rs. 13,200.00 (25%)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

Dell 14 (2021) i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 55,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 48,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (13%)

Dell 14 (2021) i3-1125G4 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop is available at 13% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 48,990 onwards during the sale.

HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,260 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,270 (4%)

HP 15 Thin & Light Ryzen 3-3250 Laptop is available at 4% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i5

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 81,090 ; Deal Price: Rs. 56,990 ; You Save: Rs. 24,100 (30%)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 11th Gen Intel Core i5 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 56,990 onwards during the sale.

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 67,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 53,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,000 (21%)

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) is available at 21% discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 53,990 onwards during the sale.