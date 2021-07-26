Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Huge Discount Offer On Premium Smartphones

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is offering a huge discount on OnePlus flagships. Smartphones like the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, and the OnePlus 8T 5G can be bought at a discount. For instance, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with Hasselblad cameras is priced at just Rs. 69,999 with additional price cut offers from banks.

Next, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is also offering a discount on Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO premium smartphones. Devices like the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro+, iQOO 7 5G, and the iQOO 7 Legend 5G are available at a huge discount. For instance, the iQOO 7 5G is available for just Rs. 31,990.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is further extending a discount on the Apple iPhone series. Premium smartphones like the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone XR have a major discount offer now. In fact, you can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max at just Rs. 1,15,900.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G get a price cut at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. One can even check out the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G and the Mi 11X Pro 5G at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. Now aren't these some exciting offers to check out?

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Price: 69,999

Offers:

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 24,250.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (3): Prime Savings : Flat Rs.500 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs. 5,000. For Prime customers only

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval Details

Partner Offers (2): Prime Savings Extra upto Rs. 7,000 off on Exchange

OnePlus 8T 5G (Lunar Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 42,999 ; Price: Rs. 38,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (9%)

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Bank Offer (3): Prime Savings : Flat Rs.500 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs. 5,000. For Prime customers only

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval

Mi 11X Pro 5G (Celestial Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 888 | 108MP Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 22,250 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (3): Prime Savings : Flat Rs.500 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs. 5,000. For Prime customers only.

Partner Offers (2): 6 month free screen replacement for prime customers

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval

iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)

Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI

3GB Extended RAM

Extra 3000 Off on Coupon

6 Months Free Screen Replacement

Apple iPhone XR (64GB) - Black

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; You Save: Rs. 9,901 (21%)

Amazon Prime Day Offers:

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options'

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 19,250.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (3): Prime Savings : 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs.5000. For Prime customers only

Prime Savings : Flat Rs.500 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Debit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs.5000. For Prime customers only

Prime Savings : 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards (EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs.5000. For Prime customers only

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approve

Vivo X60 Pro+ (Emperor Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Offer:

Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI | Extra 5000 Off on Exchange

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (7%)

Amazon Prime Day Offer:

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 19,250 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (3): Prime Savings Flat INR 5000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card Transactions. For Prime customers only

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 59,990.00 Price: Rs. 54,500.00 You Save: Rs. 5,490 (9%)

Bank Offer (3): Prime Savings : 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000. For Prime customers only

Prime Savings : 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 with HDFC Bank Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000. For Prime customers only

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval

Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval Cashback: Get 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members. 3% back for others. Get up to Rs. 600 back on card approval

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. Sign up for free Details

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases. Sign up for free Details Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (12%)

Amazon Prime Day Offer: