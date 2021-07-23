ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Discount Offers On 5G Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

    By
    |

    These days, 5G smartphones are creating limitless opportunities for several industries and letting customers be ready for the future. With ultra-low latency, faster connectivity, and greater bandwidth, this technology is enhancing and advancing the everyday experiences of users.

     

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale On 5G Smartphones

    If you are looking for a 5G smartphone, then the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale on July 26 and July 27 will be an ideal time for you to buy a 5G smartphone. You can get attractive discounts on 5G smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung, and more during this sale.

    Check out the popular 5G smartphones at discount during Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale from here.

    iQOO Z3 5G

    iQOO Z3 5G

    iQOO Z3 5G will be available with a coupon discount of Rs. 1,500, an HDFC Bank discount of 10% as usual, and other offers. It will be priced around Rs. 17,000, which is a steal. The smartphone comes with no-cost EMI for six months and free screen replacement for six months.

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G
     

    iQOO 7 Legend 5G

    The iQOO 7 Legend 5G will be listed with up to Rs. 2,000 savings using coupons along with attractive EMI offers and free screen replacement offers as with the other iQOO smartphones.

    Mi 10i 5G

    Mi 10i 5G

    Mi 10i 5G will be listed with up to 12 Month no-cost EMI, up to extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers applicable on select models from the company.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 discount on exchange only on Prime Day 2021 sale. Customers can get it for an effective price of around Rs. 30,000.

    OnePlus 9R 5G

    OnePlus 9R 5G

    OnePlus 9R 5G buyers will get up to Rs. 4,000 off as a coupon discount and Rs. 5,000 additional off on exchange. You can also get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI applicable on select OnePlus smartphones.

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G is one of the best smartphones available via discount during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is a Prime Day 2021 launch from Redmi's famous Note series and is the first 5G ready phone from the Redmi brand and in India. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available at up to Rs. 10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and 6-month free screen replacement.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X