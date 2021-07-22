ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Day Special Discount Offers On New Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon is all set to kick off its Prime Day sale on July 26 in India. The sale is only for Prime members which will go on till July 27. The e-commerce site is offering special discounts for smartphones and other gadgets products.

     

    Amazon Prime Day Special Discount Offers On New Smartphones

    During this sale, buyers can also get some special offers on smartphones like the OnePlus 9R, Samsung Galaxy M51, iQOO Z3, and others. Below here we are listing all the smartphones which will be sold at a special discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

    Exciting Offer On Redmi Note 10 pro Max

    Exciting Offer On Redmi Note 10 pro Max

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Extra Exchange Offer On OnePlus 9R
     

    Extra Exchange Offer On OnePlus 9R

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Great Deal Price Offer On Samsung Galaxy M32

    Great Deal Price Offer On Samsung Galaxy M32

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Additional Coupon Offer On Mi 10i

    Additional Coupon Offer On Mi 10i

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
    Great Deal Price Offer On Samsung Galaxy M51

    Great Deal Price Offer On Samsung Galaxy M51

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP+ 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7000mAh battery
    Great Discount On Redmi 9

    Great Discount On Redmi 9

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Never Before Offer On iQoo Z3

    Never Before Offer On iQoo Z3

    Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4400mAh (Typical) battery

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
