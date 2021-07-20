ENGLISH

    Smartphones To Launch Exclusively During Amazon Prime Day: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Redmi Note 10T, And More

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 is around the corner, and the company has now revealed some of the prime-day exclusive launches. Amazon has partnered with some of the big brands to launch the most anticipated products of this year.

     

    Amazon Prime Day Special Smartphones

    A lot of mid-range 5G smartphones are launching as an Amazon Prime Day Special, including the most anticipated devices like the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Redmi Note 10T 5G. Here are some of the best products that are launching during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 in India.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G is arriving on 22nd July, which is the first OnePlus smartphone to be powered by a MediaTek processor. This device also has some neat features like a 90Hz AMOLED display, 50MP primary camera, and a lot more, making it a true successor to the original Nord.

    Redmi Note 10T
     

    Redmi Note 10T

    Xiaomi India recently unveiled the Redmi Note 10T 5G in India. This is the first 5G smartphone from the Redmi series, and the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, where, the base model costs less than Rs. 15,000, making it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will go on sale from 21st July, and this is an excellent mid-range 4G smartphone with a lot of interesting features and it runs on OneUI 3.0, based on Android 11 OS.

    iQOO 7 5G

    iQOO 7 5G

    Though the iQOO 7 5G is not a new smartphone, the device will get some additional discounts and offers during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. This is also one of the best upper-mid-range smartphones with 5G connectivity in India.

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

    Looking for an affordable pair of TWS, then, you can buy the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo on 23rd July on Amazon, as a part of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. These TWS offer some great designs and are very affordable.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 15:18 [IST]
