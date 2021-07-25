Just In
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Top Trending Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is just around the corner, bringing with it several discount offers. If you're looking to get a new smartphone from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and others - this might be the best time to do so. We have compiled a list of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 discount offers on top trending smartphones. Here's everything you need to know:
Samsung Galaxy M31s
First on the list is the Samsung Galaxy M31s. Buyers get up to nine months of no-cost EMI. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 offers the Samsung Galaxy M31s for just Rs. 15,499.
Mi 11X 5G
One can even check out the Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G smartphone at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The Celestial Silver model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage gets up to 18 months of no-cost EMI Offer. Here, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is offering the Mi 11X 5G for just Rs. 27,999 against its original price of Rs. 33,999.
OnePlus 9R 5G
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is also extending a discount offer on the newly launched OnePlus 9R 5G. Buyers can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 and claim an additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is another powerful smartphone, which is available at a discounted price at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The smartphone will be available for Rs. 21,999 against its original price of Rs. 24,999. Plus, there's up to 9 Months No Cost EMI Offer.
OnePlus 9 5G
Joining the list is the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is offering the base model of the OnePlus 9 5G for just Rs. 49,999 with an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on exchange.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
If you're looking for a camera-centric smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is the smartphone to checkout. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is offering this smartphone for just Rs. 64,999 with an additional discount of Rs. 7,000 on exchange.
