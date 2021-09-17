Best Light Weight Laptops For Students Under 1 Kilogram

Companies have been designing laptops as per different categories of users. You can select from a wide range of gaming, professional, and student-friendly laptops with a sleek design. In this article, we have listed down some of the best laptops for students that weigh under a kilogram in India.

The Microsoft Surface Pro, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Microsoft Surface Pro, Asus ExperBook are some of the models that will be the best option for students. Check out the list below:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon (82EV003WIN) Laptop

Price: Rs. 1,17,490

Key Specs

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 | Speed: 2.8 GHz (Base) - 4.7 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 12MB Cache

OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019

Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM LPDDR4x-4266 MHz, not Upgradable | 1 TB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics

Display: 13.3" Quad HD (2560x1600) | Brightness: 300 nits | Anti-Glare | IPS Technology | 100% sRGB | Dolby Vision

Design: Featherlight laptop weighing less than 1 Kg | White Carbon Fiber Material | Ultra-durable strength | 9 MIL-STD-810G military test passed

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VDV-00015

Price Rs. 86,368

Key Specs

Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. Disclaimer - Upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device.

Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor, Quad-Core, 1.10 Ghz

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 12.3 inch 2736 x 1824 Pixelsense display | Touchscreen enabled

Memory & Storage : 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Intel Iris Plus Graphics | Storage: 128GB SSD

Design & Battery: Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.77 kg | Average battery life = 10.5 hours

Lenovo Duet Chromebook (ZA6F0032IN) Laptop

Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs

2-in-1 detachable laptop, USI Stylus compatible with fast and stable plug-and-play keyboard enabled with 5-point pogo pin and magnet design

10.1 inch FHD IPS display with 400 nits of brightness

7.35 mm thickness with dual tone design and weighing 450 grams

Upto 10 hours of battery life with 7000 mAH battery

Google Chrome Operating System with MediaTek Helio P60T octa core processor and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with an 8 second boot up time and free 8 year antivirus software update

Access to free one year Google One membership with 100 GB free storage, G-suite and Evernote

Microsoft Surface Pro (GWP-00001) Laptop

Price: Rs. 84,990

Key Specs

Microsoft Surface Pro Features a 7th generation Intel Dual Core i5 Processor(Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately), 12.3" Touchscreen 2736 x 1824

256 GB of storage SSD, 8GB RAM

Intel HD Graphics 620, SDXC Media Card Slot, Up to 13.5 hours of video playback

4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 1

Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing), 5.0 MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, 8.0 MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video, Windows 10 Professional 64-bit Edition

Asus ExpertBook B9450FA-BM0691T Laptop

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 96,384

Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U Processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz, 4 cores)

Memory & Storage: 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Performance SSD

Display: 14.0" (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Design & battery: Laptop weight 0.99 kg | 66WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery

HP Pavilion Aero 13-be0030AU (4N8K9PA) Laptop

Price: Rs. 76,990

Key Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)

Memory & Storage: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (onboard) | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 33.8 cm (13.3") diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

Graphics & Networking: AMD Raedon Integrated Graphics | Realtek Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)

Operating System & Preinstalled Software:Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, FREE Upgrade to Windows 11* (when available, refer product description for more details) | Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019

Microsoft Surface Pro X Ultrabook

Price: Rs. 1,01,990

Key Specs

Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. Disclaimer - Upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device.

Processor: Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

Display: 13 inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display | Touchscreen enabled

Memory & Storage : 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU Graphics| Storage: 128GB SSD

Design & Battery : Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.77 kg | Average battery life = upto 13 hours

Ports & CD drive: 2 USB-C, 1 Surface Connect port, 1 nano SIM | Without CD drive

Asus ExpertBook B9450FA-BM0699R Laptop

Price: Rs. 2,33,990

Key Specs