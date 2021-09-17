Just In
Best Light Weight Laptops For Students Under 1 Kilogram
Over the years we have seen some major developments in the laptops and PC market. The former has evolved to the modern days requirements and now you get powerful machines that aren't hefty. The market has been flooded with thin and lightweight laptops which is the demand of the current generation.
Companies have been designing laptops as per different categories of users. You can select from a wide range of gaming, professional, and student-friendly laptops with a sleek design. In this article, we have listed down some of the best laptops for students that weigh under a kilogram in India.
The Microsoft Surface Pro, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Microsoft Surface Pro, Asus ExperBook are some of the models that will be the best option for students. Check out the list below:
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon (82EV003WIN) Laptop
Price: Rs. 1,17,490
Key Specs
- Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 | Speed: 2.8 GHz (Base) - 4.7 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 12MB Cache
- OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home with Lifetime Validity
- Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019
- Memory and Storage: 16GB RAM LPDDR4x-4266 MHz, not Upgradable | 1 TB SSD
- Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics
- Display: 13.3" Quad HD (2560x1600) | Brightness: 300 nits | Anti-Glare | IPS Technology | 100% sRGB | Dolby Vision
- Design: Featherlight laptop weighing less than 1 Kg | White Carbon Fiber Material | Ultra-durable strength | 9 MIL-STD-810G military test passed
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 VDV-00015
Price Rs. 86,368
Key Specs
- Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. Disclaimer - Upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device.
- Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor, Quad-Core, 1.10 Ghz
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 12.3 inch 2736 x 1824 Pixelsense display | Touchscreen enabled
- Memory & Storage : 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Intel Iris Plus Graphics | Storage: 128GB SSD
- Design & Battery: Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.77 kg | Average battery life = 10.5 hours
Lenovo Duet Chromebook (ZA6F0032IN) Laptop
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 2-in-1 detachable laptop, USI Stylus compatible with fast and stable plug-and-play keyboard enabled with 5-point pogo pin and magnet design
- 10.1 inch FHD IPS display with 400 nits of brightness
- 7.35 mm thickness with dual tone design and weighing 450 grams
- Upto 10 hours of battery life with 7000 mAH battery
- Google Chrome Operating System with MediaTek Helio P60T octa core processor and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM with an 8 second boot up time and free 8 year antivirus software update
- Access to free one year Google One membership with 100 GB free storage, G-suite and Evernote
Microsoft Surface Pro (GWP-00001) Laptop
Price: Rs. 84,990
Key Specs
- Microsoft Surface Pro Features a 7th generation Intel Dual Core i5 Processor(Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately), 12.3" Touchscreen 2736 x 1824
- 256 GB of storage SSD, 8GB RAM
- Intel HD Graphics 620, SDXC Media Card Slot, Up to 13.5 hours of video playback
- 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 1
- Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing), 5.0 MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, 8.0 MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video, Windows 10 Professional 64-bit Edition
Asus ExpertBook B9450FA-BM0691T Laptop
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 96,384
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10210U Processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz, 4 cores)
- Memory & Storage: 8GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Performance SSD
- Display: 14.0" (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare Panel
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Design & battery: Laptop weight 0.99 kg | 66WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery
HP Pavilion Aero 13-be0030AU (4N8K9PA) Laptop
Price: Rs. 76,990
Key Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (up to 4.2 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)
- Memory & Storage: 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (onboard) | Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Display: 33.8 cm (13.3") diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB
- Graphics & Networking: AMD Raedon Integrated Graphics | Realtek Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)
- Operating System & Preinstalled Software:Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, FREE Upgrade to Windows 11* (when available, refer product description for more details) | Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019
Microsoft Surface Pro X Ultrabook
Price: Rs. 1,01,990
Key Specs
- Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. Disclaimer - Upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device.
- Processor: Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi
- Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity
- Display: 13 inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display | Touchscreen enabled
- Memory & Storage : 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU Graphics| Storage: 128GB SSD
- Design & Battery : Touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop | Thin and light design | Laptop weight: 0.77 kg | Average battery life = upto 13 hours
- Ports & CD drive: 2 USB-C, 1 Surface Connect port, 1 nano SIM | Without CD drive
Asus ExpertBook B9450FA-BM0699R Laptop
Price: Rs. 2,33,990
Key Specs
- Intel Core i7-10510U Processor 1.8 GHz (8M Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 4 cores)
- Memory & Storage: 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM | Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Performance SSD
- 35.56cm(14) (16:9) LED-backlit FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz
- 16 GB , 1TB PCIEx4
