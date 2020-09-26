ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Paytm Mall Offers On Best Selling Laptops

    By
    |

    Paytm is one of the go-to platforms when it comes to digital transactions. Paytm Mall has made it easier for us to purchase goods and even pay via Paytm. Speaking of Paytm Mall, the platform is currently offering a price cut on some of the best selling laptops.

    Paytm Mall Offers On Best Selling Laptops
     

    Here are the Paytm Mall offers on best selling laptops.

    Up to 30% Off On Thin & Light Laptops

    Up to 30% Off On Thin & Light Laptops

    One of the top-selling laptops to check out are from brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and so on. The sleek and think designs on these laptops offer some great features with a lightweight build. Paytm Mall is offering up to 30% off on think and light laptops Lenovo IdeaPad, HP 250, and so on.

    Up to 30% Off On Everyday Use Laptops

    Up to 30% Off On Everyday Use Laptops

    The work-from-home culture has altered many things, including the introduction of everyday-use laptops. If you're looking for an everyday-use laptop, Paytm Mall is the go-to platform as there's up to 30% off on such devices. One can check out the Dell Inspiron series, Asus series, and more.

    Up to 25% Off On High-Performance Laptop
     

    Up to 25% Off On High-Performance Laptop

    Paytm Mall is also providing up to 25% off on high-performance laptops. The price cut brings to you various laptops from brands like Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more. With this discount, you can buy high-end devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at a discount with cashback offers.

    Up to 30% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Up to 30% Off On Gaming Laptops

    Gaming is another area that has largely improved. Gaming laptops are in high demand to cater to the needs of gamers. Paytm Mall is offering up to 30% off on gaming laptops. A wide range of gaming laptops is available like the Dell Alienware series, Acer Predator, and so on.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, September 26, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X