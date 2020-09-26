Here are the Paytm Mall offers on best selling laptops.

Up to 30% Off On Thin & Light Laptops

One of the top-selling laptops to check out are from brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Asus, and so on. The sleek and think designs on these laptops offer some great features with a lightweight build. Paytm Mall is offering up to 30% off on think and light laptops Lenovo IdeaPad, HP 250, and so on.

Up to 30% Off On Everyday Use Laptops

The work-from-home culture has altered many things, including the introduction of everyday-use laptops. If you're looking for an everyday-use laptop, Paytm Mall is the go-to platform as there's up to 30% off on such devices. One can check out the Dell Inspiron series, Asus series, and more.

Up to 25% Off On High-Performance Laptop

Paytm Mall is also providing up to 25% off on high-performance laptops. The price cut brings to you various laptops from brands like Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more. With this discount, you can buy high-end devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at a discount with cashback offers.

Up to 30% Off On Gaming Laptops

Gaming is another area that has largely improved. Gaming laptops are in high demand to cater to the needs of gamers. Paytm Mall is offering up to 30% off on gaming laptops. A wide range of gaming laptops is available like the Dell Alienware series, Acer Predator, and so on.