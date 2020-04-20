These Laptops With 1TB Storage Space Are Available Under Rs. 20,000

Despite the budget of the laptop, there is one thing that you need to focus on while buying a laptop. Well, the talk is about the storage space. These days, there are laptops that have up to 1TB of storage space for buyers.

And, here we list a few laptops from various brands that support 1TB of storage space and priced under Rs. 20,000. Take a look at the list and decide which one to buy.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN)

Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN) laptop features an AMD dual-core A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, Windows 10 OS, and a 15.6-inch display. It gets the power from a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery under its hood.

HP 245 G7 (7GZ75PA)

HP 245 G7 (7GZ75PA) flaunts a 14-inch display, AMD dual-core A6-9225 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and runs DOS. It comes with an AMD Radeon R4 GPU and a 3 Cell Li-Ion battery.

Lenovo Ideapad 330-15AST (81D60079IN)

Lenovo Ideapad 330-15AST (81D60079IN) is one of the affordable laptops featuring a 15.6-inch display, a dual-core AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, DOS, AMD Radeon R4 GPU and a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-21 (UN.GNVSI.009)

Acer Aspire 3 A315-21 (UN.GNVSI.009) arrives with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD dual-core A4-9125 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, Windows 10 Home Basic, AMD Radeon R3 GPU, and a 2-Cell Li-Ion battery.

Asus X540BA-GQ120T Laptop

Asus X540BA-GQ120T Laptop flaunts an AMD Global Core A9 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, Windows 10 OS, a 15.6-inch display, AMD Radeon R5 graphics card, and a 3 Cell Li-Ion battery.

Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop

Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop flaunts a dual-core AMD A6-9210 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB of HDD, and a 15.6-inch display. The other aspects of the laptop from Lenovo include AMD Radeon R5 graphics and a 4 Cell Li-Ion battery.

Lenovo Ideapad 130 (81H5003GIN)

Lenovo Ideapad 130 (81H5003GIN) arrives with a 15.6-inch display, a dual-core AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD, DOS, AMD Radeon R4 GPU, and a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery.