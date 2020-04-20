Just In
These Laptops With 1TB Storage Space Are Available Under Rs. 20,000
Do you want to upgrade your laptop but do not prefer the expensive and latest models? Well, you need to look for such a laptop that willl carry out all the personal aspects such as send emails, browse the internet, and more.
Despite the budget of the laptop, there is one thing that you need to focus on while buying a laptop. Well, the talk is about the storage space. These days, there are laptops that have up to 1TB of storage space for buyers.
And, here we list a few laptops from various brands that support 1TB of storage space and priced under Rs. 20,000. Take a look at the list and decide which one to buy.
Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN)
Lenovo Ideapad S145 (81N30063IN) laptop features an AMD dual-core A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, Windows 10 OS, and a 15.6-inch display. It gets the power from a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery under its hood.
HP 245 G7 (7GZ75PA)
HP 245 G7 (7GZ75PA) flaunts a 14-inch display, AMD dual-core A6-9225 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and runs DOS. It comes with an AMD Radeon R4 GPU and a 3 Cell Li-Ion battery.
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15AST (81D60079IN)
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15AST (81D60079IN) is one of the affordable laptops featuring a 15.6-inch display, a dual-core AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, DOS, AMD Radeon R4 GPU and a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery.
Acer Aspire 3 A315-21 (UN.GNVSI.009)
Acer Aspire 3 A315-21 (UN.GNVSI.009) arrives with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD dual-core A4-9125 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, Windows 10 Home Basic, AMD Radeon R3 GPU, and a 2-Cell Li-Ion battery.
Asus X540BA-GQ120T Laptop
Asus X540BA-GQ120T Laptop flaunts an AMD Global Core A9 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage space, Windows 10 OS, a 15.6-inch display, AMD Radeon R5 graphics card, and a 3 Cell Li-Ion battery.
Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop
Lenovo V110 (80TDA00HIN) Laptop flaunts a dual-core AMD A6-9210 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB of HDD, and a 15.6-inch display. The other aspects of the laptop from Lenovo include AMD Radeon R5 graphics and a 4 Cell Li-Ion battery.
Lenovo Ideapad 130 (81H5003GIN)
Lenovo Ideapad 130 (81H5003GIN) arrives with a 15.6-inch display, a dual-core AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD, DOS, AMD Radeon R4 GPU, and a 2 Cell Li-Ion battery.
