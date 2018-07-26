ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Thin and lightweight laptops to buy on EMI and exchange offers in India via Flipkart

By:

Related Articles

    Over the course of time, the Indian ecommerce sites have evolved to an extent where users have been provided with multiple payment options to buy products. While the consumer electronics market has also expanded, most of the purchase happen via online stores. More to that, not only does online store give you the convenience to sit at home and get your orders delivered, but it also gives buyers multiple options to make their payment.

    Lightweight laptops to buy on EMI and exchange offers in India

    SEE ALSO: Smartphones that are selling like hot cakes in India (Q2 2018)

    Additionally, yet another benefit of buying online is the fact that a lot of time, you might also get offers and other benefits such as disounts, No Cost EMI, bundled offers, and exchange offers. While there are a lot of products that one can buy online today we have listed out a couple of laptops which you can buy online on EMI.

    Moreover, these products can also availed with an exchange offers. This means that if you have an old laptop and want to buy a new one, you can exchange it with the new one with a bit of additional payment.

    SEE ALSO: Amazon discounts on Xiaomi smartphones and accessories: Get up to 30% off on Redmi 5, Y2 and more

    These laptops which we have listed today have been selected carefully considering it's compact build and it's weight. To be precise, these are the thinnest and light-weight laptops. So, if you are looking to buy a new laptop, with the aforementioned feature, these are the ones which you can avail on EMI and Exchange offers.

    Asus Vivobook S14 Core i3 7th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹4,166/month
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch Display
    • Intel Core i3 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD

    HP Envy Core i7 8th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹6,666/month
    • Get upto ₹7,500 off on exchange
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 13.3 inch Display
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • Intel Core i7 Processor (8th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 256 GB SSD

    Asus VivoBook S14 Core i5 8th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹5,333/month
    • Get upto Rs 10,500 off on exchange
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD|256 GB SSD

    Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Core i3 7th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹3,750/month
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit CardT&C
    • Partner OfferGet extended warranty worth ₹4999 at ₹999

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 13 inch Display
    • Intel Core i3 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 128 GB SSD

    Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 7th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹12,325/month
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 13.3 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64 bit Mac OS Operating System
    • 128 GB SSD

    Dell XPS 13 Core i5 8th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹7,916/month
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 256 GB SSD
    • 13 inch Display

    Smartron t.book flex Core i5 7th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹4,166/month
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 12.2 inch Touchscreen Display
    • Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard
    • 150 Degree Stepless Flixstand
    • Supports Active Stylus
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 128 GB SSD

    Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹5,166/month
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 13.3 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (5th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64 bit Mac OS Operating System
    • 128 GB SSD

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue