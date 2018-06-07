ENGLISH

Best offers on Core i5 and i7 laptops in India right now

By:

    This summer season everyone is waiting to get all the gadgets at an offer prices available on e-commerce site Flipkart. The website is offering up to Rs. 5,000 discount on some of the best i5 and core i7 laptops for Indian users. The discounts are offered on HP, Lenovo, Dell and some other brands.

    These portable laptops are sleek and, of course, more capable of offering powerful every day computing.

    Moreover, most of them have intuitive designs and come with detachable screens, depending upon the price and features. These unique devices can be used as a laptop or a tablet, depending upon your usage and liking.

    Today we have jotted down all the laptops that are available at a offer price above Rs. 5,000. Take a look at the slider below to know more.

    4% off on Lenovo Core i5 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • NVIDIA GeForce 940MX for High Graphics Performance
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • DOS Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    4% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 i5 8th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    2% off on Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Linux/Ubuntu Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    1% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 13.3 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (5th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
    • 64 bit Mac OS Operating System
    • 128 GB SSD

    MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen (Get upto Rs 10,500 off on exchange)

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    14% off on Asus FX503 Core i7 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
    • A High Capacity Battery Ensures Stay Productive and Entertained Throughout the Day
    • Powered by ICEpower Technology which Delivers Truly Immersive Listening and Gaming Experiences
    • Additional Fan Overboost Function Maximizes Cooling Efficiency
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    2% off on HP 15 Core i5 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    2% off Lenovo Ideapad 320 Core i5 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • DOS Operating System
    • 2 TB HDD

    1% off on Lenovo Ideapad 520 Core i5 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 14.1 inch Display
    • Preloaded Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 256 GB SSD

    1% off on Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
    • Acer Coolboost Technology Delivers Heightened Fan Speeds and Cooling Ability
    • Dolby Plus Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    2% off on Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
    • AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core Processor
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    4% off on Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 8th Gen

    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Display
    • Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
    • 1 TB HDD

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
