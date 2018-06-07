Best offers on Core i5 and i7 laptops in India right now

This summer season everyone is waiting to get all the gadgets at an offer prices available on e-commerce site Flipkart. The website is offering up to Rs. 5,000 discount on some of the best i5 and core i7 laptops for Indian users. The discounts are offered on HP, Lenovo, Dell and some other brands.

These portable laptops are sleek and, of course, more capable of offering powerful every day computing.

Moreover, most of them have intuitive designs and come with detachable screens, depending upon the price and features. These unique devices can be used as a laptop or a tablet, depending upon your usage and liking.

Today we have jotted down all the laptops that are available at a offer price above Rs. 5,000. Take a look at the slider below to know more.

4% off on Lenovo Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce 940MX for High Graphics Performance

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

DOS Operating System

1 TB HDD 4% off on Dell Vostro 15 3000 i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 2% off on Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

Linux/Ubuntu Operating System

1 TB HDD 1% off on Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

13.3 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (5th Gen)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

64 bit Mac OS Operating System

128 GB SSD MSI GL Series Core i5 8th Gen (Get upto Rs 10,500 off on exchange) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 14% off on Asus FX503 Core i7 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

A High Capacity Battery Ensures Stay Productive and Entertained Throughout the Day

Powered by ICEpower Technology which Delivers Truly Immersive Listening and Gaming Experiences

Additional Fan Overboost Function Maximizes Cooling Efficiency

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 2% off on HP 15 Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 2% off Lenovo Ideapad 320 Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

DOS Operating System

2 TB HDD 1% off on Lenovo Ideapad 520 Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

14.1 inch Display

Preloaded Microsoft Office Home & Student 2016

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

256 GB SSD 1% off on Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

Acer Coolboost Technology Delivers Heightened Fan Speeds and Cooling Ability

Dolby Plus Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD 2% off on Acer Swift 3 Ryzen 5 Quad Core Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core Processor

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

4% off on Acer Aspire 5 Core i5 8th Gen Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i5 Processor (8th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD