Offers: Upto Rs 5,000 off on best Core i7 laptops in India

If you were planning to buy a high-end Windows laptop with top-of-the line configurations, it might just be the right time. For tech-savvy users, e-commerce website Flipkart has come up with some exciting deals and discounts.
The website is offering up to Rs. 5,000 discount on some of the best core i7 laptops for Indian users. The discounts are offered on HP, Lenovo, Dell and some other brands.
So without any further delays, let's find out the list of all the laptops with exciting discounts.
Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading
- Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound Enhancement
- Dual Fan Cooling with Metal AeroBlade 3D
- Upgradable SSD Upto 512 GB
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
HP 15 Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
Lenovo Ideapad Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
Lenovo Ideapad Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
MSI GV Series Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading
- Cooler Boost 4 Technology Offers Effective Cooling Design
- Exclusive Cooler Boost 4 Technology
- Nahimic 2+ Technology Provides Immersive Listening Experience
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
Dell Insprion Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away
- McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription
- 2.8 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3.8 GHz Clock Speed
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
Dell Inspiron 7000 Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
Lenovo Legion Core i7 7th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading
- 2 x Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for Premium Quality Audio
- IEEE 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Technology for Upto 2 Times Faster Wireless Speed
- Backlit Keyboard and a Spacious Touchpad for Effective Control
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 16 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
HP Pavilion Core i7 8th Gen
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 940MX 4GB Graphics
- Upto 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U 8th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 9.25 hours battery life, 2.12kg laptop
- HP wide vision HD webcam -1280 x 720 by 30 frames
