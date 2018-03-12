Offers: Upto Rs 5,000 off on best Core i7 laptops in India

If you were planning to buy a high-end Windows laptop with top-of-the line configurations, it might just be the right time. For tech-savvy users, e-commerce website Flipkart has come up with some exciting deals and discounts.

The website is offering up to Rs. 5,000 discount on some of the best core i7 laptops for Indian users. The discounts are offered on HP, Lenovo, Dell and some other brands.

So without any further delays, let's find out the list of all the laptops with exciting discounts.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound Enhancement

Dual Fan Cooling with Metal AeroBlade 3D

Upgradable SSD Upto 512 GB

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD HP 15 Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD Lenovo Ideapad Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD Lenovo Ideapad Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD MSI GV Series Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

Cooler Boost 4 Technology Offers Effective Cooling Design

Exclusive Cooler Boost 4 Technology

Nahimic 2+ Technology Provides Immersive Listening Experience

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD Dell Insprion Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away

McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription

2.8 GHz with Turbo Boost Upto 3.8 GHz Clock Speed

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD Dell Inspiron 7000 Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD Lenovo Legion Core i7 7th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

2 x Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for Premium Quality Audio

IEEE 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO Technology for Upto 2 Times Faster Wireless Speed

Backlit Keyboard and a Spacious Touchpad for Effective Control

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

16 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD HP Pavilion Core i7 8th Gen Check Out this offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Nvidia GeForce 940MX 4GB Graphics

Upto 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U 8th Gen processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

Windows 10 Home operating system

9.25 hours battery life, 2.12kg laptop

HP wide vision HD webcam -1280 x 720 by 30 frames

