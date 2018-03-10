Flipkart Mobile BONANZA: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, OPPO F3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and more

Indian e-commerce sites often offers discounts and cashbacks on smartphones. Flipkart is now back with Mobile Bonanza sale, which will start from March 13 and continue till March 15. Under the sale, several smartphones including the newly launched ones will be available at discounted prices.
Smartphones that are part of this upcoming sale include Lenovo K8 Plus, Oppo F3, Moto E4 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL and many more. What's more, SBI credit card holders will get 5 percent instant discounts on the purchase of smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.
The official website of Flipkart mentions that the Lenovo K8 Plus will be available at a never before price during the sale. The Google Pixel 2 XL will also be offered at an effective price of just Rs. 49,999. If you are interested to know more about the sale, below is the list of all the smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices.
OPPO F3
MRP Price: Rs 19,990
Discount Price: Rs 11,990
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Google Pixel 2 XL
MRP Price: Rs 73,000
Discount Price: Rs 49,999
Key Features
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
MRP Price: Rs 9,999
Discount Price: Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Samsung Galaxy S7
MRP Price: Rs 46,000
Discount Price: Rs 22,990
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Infinix Hot S3
MRP Price: Rs 9,999
Discount Price: Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J3 PRO
MRP Price: Rs 8,490
Discount Price: Rs 6,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
MRP Price: Rs 27,999
Discount Price: Rs 19,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display
- 2.2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Processor
- 3/4GB ROM With 32/64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 12MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- USB Type-C
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- Fingerprint
- 3000mAh Battery
Motorola Moto X4
MRP Price: Rs 24,999
Discount Price: Rs 21,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Extra Rs 5,000 off on Exchange offer
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Panasonic Ray 700
MRP Price: Rs 13,990
Discount Price: Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali T720-MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
