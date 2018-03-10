Flipkart Mobile BONANZA: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, OPPO F3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and more

Indian e-commerce sites often offers discounts and cashbacks on smartphones. Flipkart is now back with Mobile Bonanza sale, which will start from March 13 and continue till March 15. Under the sale, several smartphones including the newly launched ones will be available at discounted prices.

Smartphones that are part of this upcoming sale include Lenovo K8 Plus, Oppo F3, Moto E4 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL and many more. What's more, SBI credit card holders will get 5 percent instant discounts on the purchase of smartphones during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.

The official website of Flipkart mentions that the Lenovo K8 Plus will be available at a never before price during the sale. The Google Pixel 2 XL will also be offered at an effective price of just Rs. 49,999. If you are interested to know more about the sale, below is the list of all the smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices.

OPPO F3 MRP Price: Rs 19,990

Discount Price: Rs 11,990

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery Google Pixel 2 XL MRP Price: Rs 73,000

Discount Price: Rs 49,999

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Top 10 Tips & Tricks for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Motorola Moto E4 Plus MRP Price: Rs 9,999

Discount Price: Rs 8,999

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU

3GBRAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging Samsung Galaxy S7 MRP Price: Rs 46,000

Discount Price: Rs 22,990

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display

Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

LTE

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Always-On Display

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Infinix Hot S3 MRP Price: Rs 9,999

Discount Price: Rs 8,999

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J3 PRO MRP Price: Rs 8,490

Discount Price: Rs 6,990

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS

8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2600mAh battery Motorola Moto Z2 Play MRP Price: Rs 27,999

Discount Price: Rs 19,999

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5 Inch Super AMOLED FHD Display

2.2Ghz Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Processor

3/4GB ROM With 32/64GB ROM

Moto Mods

12MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

USB Type-C

Bluetooth

NFC

Fingerprint

3000mAh Battery Motorola Moto X4 MRP Price: Rs 24,999

Discount Price: Rs 21,999

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Extra Rs 5,000 off on Exchange offer

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Panasonic Ray 700 MRP Price: Rs 13,990

Discount Price: Rs 8,999

Check out This offer on Flipkart

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS Oncell 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with Mali T720-MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

