12th Gen Intel Alder Lake-S Laptop CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Outperforms Core i9-9900K

It might seem like Intel has lost the battle against AMD when it comes to high-performance CPUs, the latest leak about its upcoming CPU is proving otherwise. The upcoming high-performance Intel Alder Lake-S CPU has been spotted on Geekbench 4.4.

According to the leaked benchmarks, the upcoming laptop CPU from Intel will be a force to reckon with, especially when it comes to multi-core CPU performance. Not just the sheer performance, the upcoming Alder Lake-S CPU is likely to support features like support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0, making it a truly next-gen CPU.

Alder Lake-S Geekbench Performance

Though we still have a wait a solid couple of quarters to see the Alder Lake-S, the possible early-engineering-sample gives us a glimpse of the actual performance that one can expect from it.

When compared to the traditional laptop CPUs, the Alder Lake-S will have a different architecture that is reminiscent of the smartphone SoCs. The processor will have eight high-performance CPU cores called Golden Cove in addition to the four efficient cores known as Gracemont.

The upcoming Alder Lake-S CPU has outperformed the Intel Core i9-9900K, which is a high-performance desktop CPU on both single-core and multi-core performance. On single-core, the Alder Lake-S has scored 6,436 when compared to the Core i9-9900K (6,340), the upcoming mobile CPU from Intel is slightly ahead with over 100 points.

However, the equation changes when it comes to multi-core CPU performance, where the Alder Lake-S has scored over 47,870, putting the Core i9-9900K to the shame, which has posted a score of 35,500. This indicates that we can expect desktop-level performance from the future laptops, powered by the Intel Alder Lake-S CPU.

Tiger Lake Vs Alder Lake-S: 11th Gen Vs 12th Gen

With the 11th Gen Tiger Lake SoCs, Intel took the dedicated graphics performance on laptops to the next level. With the 12th Gen Alder Lake-S SoC, the company is taking the CPU performance to the next level. In a way, Intel is all set to improve the overall laptop experience in all aspects.

With stiff competition from Apple with the Apple Silicon and AMD, Intel has no other way than to innovate quickly to keep up with the competition. Also note that these are just the early leaks from the engineering sample, where the actual performance from the finished product might differ a lot, especially considering the fact that a laptop CPU has to have lower TDP, which could limit the multi-core performance.

