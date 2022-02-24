Just In
12th Gen Intel Core P-Series And U-Series SoC Powered Laptops Announced: Sale From March 2022
Intel announced high-performance 12th Gen H series laptop chips back in January 2022. And now, the company has launched the 12th Gen P series and U series of processors for performance and thin-and-light laptops.
The company has confirmed that there will be more than 250 different models from brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, NEC, Samsung, and other OEMs. Besides, laptops with Intel Evo branding will also go on sale from March 2022.
What's New On 12th Gen Intel P-Series And U-Series Chips?
Just like the 12th Gen H series processors, the P-series and the U-series processors also use the hybrid CPU technology with a combination of P-cores or performance cores and E-cores or efficiency cores. There are a total of 20 new Intel CPUs in the 12th Gen P-series and U-series family which claims to offer better performance per watt when compared to 11th Gen Intel Core U-series processors.
In terms of numbers, the most powerful 12th Gen Intel Core P-series processor -- the Intel Core i7-1280P offers 14 CPU cores with six performance cores and eight efficient cores. The SoC also comes with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics with 96EU. These processors are also optimized for Windows 11 OS and also support Thread Director Technology.
In terms of memory support, the 12th Gen Intel Core P-series and the U-Series of processors are compatible with DDR4, LPDDR4, DDR5, and LPDDR5 memory. These processors also support up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), and there is also support for Thunderbolt 4. These processors also come with Intel IPU 6.0, which helps to deliver the improved image quality and enhanced video conferencing.
3rd Edition Intel Evo Announced
The 3rd edition of Intel Evo certified laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series laptops. These devices will come with features like an FHD web camera, instant wake, best-in-class battery life, and an optimized multitasking experience.
Besides, Intel has also worked with accessory brands such as Poly, Anker, Kensington, Dell, HP, Belkin, Samsung, Sabrent, and OWC to optimize accessories like docking stations, monitors, storage devices, and Bluetooth headsets.
