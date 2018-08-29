Acer unveils Aspire Z 24 AIO and Aspire 3, Aspire 5 and Aspire 7 notebooks at IFA 2018

The IFA 2018 tech expo in Berlin is all set to debut on August 31. However, the launches have as a part of the pre-IFA days. Acer is one of the first companies to have made its announcements at the show. The company has come up with refreshed Aspire Z 24 all-in-one PC and a slew of notebooks in the Aspire series.

All these devices are powered by Windows 10. The Aspire series of devices cater to the needs of a wide range of users and include Aspire Z 24 all-in-one home PC, Aspire 3 multipurpose and student-friendly notebook, Aspire 5 practical and functionality-driven notebook for work and play and Aspire 7 top-end notebook for creators, designers and prosumers.

Let's take a look at the details from here.

Acer Aspire Z 24 All-In-One

Acer Aspire Z 24 is an all-in-one home PC that finds use in common tasks such as web browsing, social media, watching movies and casual gaming. It is designed in order to blend with your living room décor. The AIO has a thin profile of 11 mm and features a beautifully-shaped rear cover and an ultra-narrow bezel for maximum screen real-estate. It comes with a glossy V-shaped metal stand giving a sleek style.

There is a far-field microphone array with four digital microphones in order to let consumers use Amazon Alexa or Cortana to get weather reports, play music and manage everyday tasks. It comes with Acer TrueHarmony and Dolby Audio Premium technology for a clear and crisp audio output with dual front stereo speakers.

The AIO comes with the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. It has a 23.8-inch FHD IPS display with a viewing angle of 178 degrees and 10-point touch display. The notebook comes with the Acer BlueLightShield and Flickerless technologies letting users adjust the screen's blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

The Acer Aspire Z 24 AIO will be available in North America and EMEA in October starting at $899 (approx. Rs. 63,300).

Acer Aspire 7

The Acer Aspire 7 features up to 8th generation Intel Core i7-8705G processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics encased in a slim 16.9 mm metal body. The device weighs in at 1.5 kg and is meant for the prosumers, designers, content creators and others who want a PC with more bite. It flaunts a full metal chassis with extra-light magnesium-lithium bottom cover and slim-line look. It has a 15.6-inch IPS2 display with a narrow bezel design with up to Ultra HD 3840x2160 pixels

The notebook makes use of 4 GB HMB2 graphics memory, up to 16 GB DDR4 memory, up to 512 GB of PCIe NVMe RAID 0 SSD storage and a backlit keyboard to give users an added boost in productivity. It comes with Acer ColorBlast technology, Acer Color Intelligence, and speakers featuring Dolby Atmos sound and Acer TrueHarmony technology.

Acer Aspire 5

The Aspire 5, which is ideal for bloggers, photographers and creators renders exceptional CPU and graphics performance with up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for blazing fast connectivity and up to an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU.

Ideal for families and users who need a powerful, function-rich notebook for media consumption, the Acer Aspire 5 offers both looks and mobility. The hairline brushed pattern provides an exquisite, tactile finish accenting the premium aluminum cover so users can travel with ease and look great doing it. The narrow, 7.82 mm bezel design offers more real estate for amazing images and video. With a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and Acer Color Intelligence, crisp, true-to-life colors come alive. Users can adjust gamma and saturation in real-time, optimizing screen color and brightness without clipping.

The Acer Aspire 5 series will be available in EMEA in December 2018 starting at €549 (approx. Rs. 45,000).

Acer Aspire 3

The stylish 14-inch Full HD display Acer Aspire 3 comes in a variety of vivid colors and is perfect for delivering powerful multimedia experiences and entertainment. It's flexible too, with upgradeable storage options and plenty of space for media, personal photos and documents. The Aspire 3 also packs in up to 8GB of DDR4 2666 MHz memory, a Precision Touchpad, Acer BluelightShield, an HDMI port, 3 USB ports and an optional built-in DVD drive.

The Acer Aspire 3 series will be available in EMEA in December starting at €399 (approx. Rs. 32,900).

Amazon Alexa Coming to More Acer Devices

The Aspire Z 24 all-in-one PC, Aspire 7, and Aspire 5 notebooks powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processors will feature Amazon Alexa built-in, joining Acer's growing portfolio of Alexa for PC devices. More owners of compatible notebooks and desktops can get more done by asking Alexa to check their calendar, create lists and answer questions; be entertained by asking Alexa to play their favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks; manage smart home devices including lights, thermostats and home appliances; and access tens of thousands of skills built by third-party developers.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Acer to provide customers with a natural way to increase their productivity," said Priya Abani, Director of the Alexa Voice Service. "With Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to effortlessly manage tasks, hear the news, control smart home devices, access tens of thousands of skills, and more."