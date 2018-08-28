Acer has an intriguing product in store for IFA 2018: Catch the live stream here

Acer is all set to launch its upcoming device, with IFA just around the corner, it's time you mark your calendars so that you do not miss out on the Acer GPC, which is scheduled for 29th August, 2:00 PM onwards (IST). The event will take place in ExpoCenter City Messedamm 22, Berlin, Germany.

Acer has also teased a video on its official YouTube channel, the opening of the video shows "next@acer" then it shows MINIMIZE and then MAXIMIZE, and at the end, it invites everyone to join the live streaming to discover what it is going to unveil in IFA 2018. The teaser page also shows "Predator powered by Intel Play like a Pro". There are three processors available on the official page Core i7 8th Gen, Core i9 8th Gen, and Core i5 8th Gen.

With the MINIMIZE and MAXIMIZE hint we can expect a product which is portable enough and at the same time powerful too. As mentioned on the invite page its shows Predator powered by Intel, this means we might see a new Predator laptop soon in the IFA 2018. However, this is just a guess and we don't know what the company is going to serve this time on the table of IFA 2018. So if you are interested in knowing what Acer is going to unveil in the event then you can catch the live streaming here.

Last month the company has launched the Predator Helios 500 Notebook which is designed specifically for the gaming in India. The Predator Helios 500 features 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 Graphics. The device comes with VR-Ready performance and offers advanced thermal technologies, and fast connectivity.

The Predator Helios 500 is specifically designed for the gaming enthusiast masses. The notebook features overclockable 8th generation Intel Core i9 8950HK + Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + AMD Vega 56 Graphics.