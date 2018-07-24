Acer introduces Predator Helios 500 Notebook with AMD Vega 56 Graphics

Acer which is a known name in the PC department has launched the Predator Helios 500 Notebook which is designed specifically for the gaming in India. The Predator Helios 500 features 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor with Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with AMD Vega 56 Graphics. The device comes with VR-Ready performance and offers advanced thermal technologies, and fast connectivity.

The Predator Helios 500 is specifically designed for the gaming enthusiast masses. The notebook features overclockable 8th generation Intel Core i9 8950HK + Nvidia GTX1070 8GB Graphics or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 + AMD Vega 56 Graphics. The Intel Optane memory increases the responsiveness of the notebook and loading capabilities. It features NVMePCIe SSDs, DoubleShot Pro networking, and up to 64GB of memory for a premium gaming experience, making the Helios 500 the ideal gaming notebook for graphic-intensive AAA titles and live streaming.

The Acer Helio 500 notebook sports a 4K UHD or Full-HD IPS 17.3-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates for the blur- and tear-free gameplay. NVIDIA G-SYNC technology is also supported on both the built-in display and external G-Sync Capable monitors. This allows the notebook to produce for smooth imagery. For maximum gaming immersion, the notebook comes enabled with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, and display along with HDMI 2.0 ports support for up to three external monitors. The device also packs two speakers, a subwoofer along with Acer's TrueHarmony and Waves MAXXAudio technology to deliver decent sound and 3D audio using Waves Nx.

To keep the device stay cool Acer has used AeroBlade 3D metal fans, and five heat pipes to circulate cool air to the machine. The Fan speed can also be controlled in the notebook by using the PredatorSense app.

It also has a backlit RGB keyboard that offers four lighting zones with support for up to 16.8 million colors. Acer's PredatorSense app can be used to control and monitor the notebook's vitals from one central interface, including overclocking, lighting, hotkeys, temperature, and fan control.

The Predator Helios 500 gaming notebook is available in India the Acer malls with exclusive e-tail partners. The Intel Ci9 variant is available at a price point of Rs. 2, 49,999, whereas, the Ci7 variant is expected to be available soon at a price range of 1, 99,999.