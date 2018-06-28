Acer introduces new Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with improved specs

Acer has announced its all-new refreshed designed Nitro 5 gaming laptop, with improved specifications in a laser-textured design. Powered by latest 6 Core high-performance 8th Generation Intel Core processor with Optane memory or AMD Ryzen 5 processor the new laptop is targeted towards gaming enthusiasts.

The Acer Nitro 5 packs in the latest-generation 6 Core high-performance 8th Generation Intel Core processor with NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti graphics card or the AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon RX560 graphics for faster rendering, improved lighting and texture details. Intel Optane memory gives fast read and write speeds, quick loading and restarting in mere seconds so players can get to the action immediately.

Moreover, the system memory is now clocked at a 2666MHz which is about 10% faster than the current standard. Acer's new Nitro Sense control software for Cooling management and System Monitoring allows the monitoring of the CPU/GPU.

The 39.6cm (15.6) Full HD IPS display claims to produce brilliant visuals with crisp details. For better online collaboration, a front-facing HD web camera lets users strategize face-to-face. Users can also easily broadcast games live with Mixer, directly from the Game bar on Windows 10 simply by pressing the Windows key plus G.

Acer's Nitro 5 features finely-tuned, high-quality speakers with Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology. It features all of the supporting technologies and connections the casual gamer needs: fast and reliable dual-stream 802. It's also been enabled with an updated wireless which gives a speed of 1.73 GBPs which is 4 times faster than the Traditional 1x1ac Wireless, a plethora of ports, including hyper-fast USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, and Gigabit Ethernet to enable users to enter any arena prepared to execute every mission at the highest level.

The Acer Nitro 5 will be available in India at ACER Exclusive stores, major retailers, and e-commerce sites. Prices starts at Rs 65,999 for AMD based model and Rs 72,999 for the 6 Core Intel processor based model.