Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition Debuts In India Amid Rising Laptop Demands

Laptop demand has been spiking with continued studying/working-from-home trend. Acer, being one of the popular laptop brands, has brought out a new device to cater to this demand. The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition has hit the Indian market, making it the latest offering in the Aspire laptop lineup.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Price, Availablity

The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition is available for Rs. 37,999 and can be purchased via the Acer E-store in India. Acer is also giving away a couple of benefits like one-year accidental damage protection, two-year extended warranty, antivirus and data recovery software, and Bluetooth headphones or speaker.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Specifications

As the name indicates, the new laptop comes with a unique color that changes depending on the angle. The 14-inch Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple laptop comes with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. Acer has also included the Intel Optane memory H10 and a 512GB SSD on the new laptop with support for an up to 2TB hard drive.

The processor is paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which can further be upgraded up to 12GB. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and is fueled by a 48Whr 3-cell battery that claims to deliver up to 11 hours of battery on a single charge.

The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple laptop features a narrow-bezel display with an FHD IPS display, which is coupled with Acer's Color Intelligence technology. Additionally, the new laptop comes with the Acer BlueLightShield that can reduce the blue light emission from the display, at least up to an extent.

The laptop comes with a couple of connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0, and ports include a USB 3.2, USB Type-C, and a USB 2.0 port. The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition also includes an HDMI port and an RJ-45 port for Ethernet connection. The keyboard is the in-house Acer FineTip keyboard for a smoother performance.

Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple Edition: Should You Buy?

The specifications and the features on the Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition seem to be high performing ones, especially for its price tag. If you're looking to get a laptop for work or your online classes, the Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple can cater to these needs.

