Acer Launches Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop With10th-Gen Intel Core Processor: Is It Worth Rs. 89,999? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Acer India has announced the launch of new gaming laptops in India. The Acer Nitro 5 (2021) gaming laptop comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, a 10th-Gen Intel Core processor, CoolBoost technology with dual fans, and an RGB-backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Laptop Price, Availability, And Offers

The newly launched Acer Nitro 5 (2021) laptop is already available on Acer Exclusive store and Acer E-store. The laptops are also available on Amazon starting March 11 at a starting price of Rs. 89,999. Notably, the Amazon listing mentions that the laptop is available on several offers like No Cost EMI on selected cards, up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange, five percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card, Rs. 1,500 discount on American Express credit card, five percent off on Quick Heal Security Software, and much more.

Acer Nitro 5 (2021) Laptop Specifications

The newly launched laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD TFT LCD backlit display, along with 1,920x1,080 pixels, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 6GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It also has two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs.

Besides, the Acer Nitro laptop (2021) has two speakers and a 720p HD webcam. It has a 57.5Whr battery, which claims to last up to 10 hours. The laptop weighs only 2.3 kg and it has several connectivity options such as USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), USB 3.2 Gen 2 port along with power-off charging, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Ethernet E2600.

The laptop also comes with CoolBoost technology, which is specially designed for long gaming sessions as it will keep the temperature at the optimal level. In addition, you'll also find a NitroSense hotkey, which keeps the track of the fan speed, temperature, and more. The Acer Nitro 5 features a 4-zone RGB keyboard, 3D spatial soundscape, navigation keys (specifically designed for gaming), and DTS:X Ultra support.

Acer Launches Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: Worth Buying Or Not

After bringing the Aspire 7 laptop series in February this year, Acer launched the Nitro 5 (2021) gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 card. The laptop is designed for gaming and is already available in the market. On the other hand, Asus's newly launched TUF Dash F15 laptop features the same graphic card and will be available by the end of this month for a hefty price tag.

Best Mobiles in India