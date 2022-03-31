Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gets 12th Gen Intel Treatment In India: Price Starts At Rs. 84,999 News oi-Vivek

Acer India has refreshed the processor on the Acer Nitro 5, an affordable gaming laptop, which now comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, the same processor which also powers the devices like the Asus TUF F15 2022, which we recently reviewed.

There are several variants of the Acer Nitro 5 (2022), and the base model of this model with the Intel Core i5-12500H along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU just costs Rs. 84,999 and offers 8GB DDR4 RAM. While the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) with the Intel Core i7-12700H and the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU costs Rs. 109,999 and offers 16GB DDR4 RAM.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has thin bezels and offers a 16:9 aspect ratio. In terms of software, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) ships with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box.

When it comes to storage, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) offers a hybrid storage solution on the high-end model with a 512GB SSD and a 1TB 5200RPM HDD. The base model does come with a 2.5-inch HDD slot, which helps the users to upgrade the storage with ease. Similarly, one can also upgrade the RAM by up to 32GB.

To keep up with the upgraded CPU and GPU, the new Acer Nitro 5 (2022) also comes with an improved cooling solution. The Nitro 5 (2022) now has a quad-exhaust port design that is said to offer better thermals performance and reduce CPU/GPU throttling. In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 port along with Wi-Fi 6 support.

Should You Buy Acer Nitro 5 (2022)

In terms of look and feel, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) looks almost identical to the Acer Nitro 5 (2021), and the major upgrade between the two is the CPU. It is also interesting to note that Acer has stuck with DDR4 RAM, while competitors are now pairing 12th Gen Intel Core processors with either LPDDR5 or DDR5 RAM for slightly better performance.

