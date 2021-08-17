Acer Predator Helios 300 Laptop With 11th Gen Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX GPU Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Acer has launched yet another mid-range gaming laptop based on the 11th Gen H series CPU and with up to RTX 3070 Mobile GPU. The latest gaming laptop flaunts a flashy design with RGB lighting and also uses the 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology to offer optimal cooling.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes in two display configurations. There is a 1080p model with a 360Hz refresh rate and a 1440p model with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display does offer additional features like 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage and 3ms response time.

On to the keyboard, it uses 4-zone RGB customized keyboard with Predator typeface. The WASD keys have concave-shaped keycaps, and it also features dedicated buttons to access the turbo mode and PredatorSense to run and customize the laptop with ease.

The base model of the laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H processor octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. This CPU is coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Lastly, the laptop also ships with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD-based storage solution.

When it comes to connectivity, the laptop is equipped with the Killer's E2600 Ethernet Controller and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Additionally, the Acer Predator Helios 300 also has a USB Type-C port with full support for Thunderbolt 4.

The laptop includes a 59 Whr battery, capable of offering up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device does ship with a 230W power adapter, with support for fast charging. Lastly, the USB 3.2 ports also support offline charging.

Pricing And Availability

The Acer Predator Helios 300 with 15.6-inch QHD display (165Hz), Intel Core i7-11800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 storage retails for Rs. 1,29,999. Acer India is currently offering 6-months no-cost EMI plans for HDFC, ICICI & Axis Bank Cards. The laptop will be available via the Acer online store, Acer Exclusive stores, and Flipkart from 17th August.

