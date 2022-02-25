Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 With 14-Inch Display And Windows Hello Built Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Megha Rawat

Acer has released the Swift 5 and the Swift 3 laptops, which include the new 12th Generation Intel Core processors. The Swift 3 fits both work and casual profiles and comes in a variety of color combinations, whilst the Acer Swift 5 is a premium offering meant for professionals.

Both laptops have 14-inch touchscreen displays and are powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics. According to manufacturers, both machines, have CNC-machined unibody chassis that are thin and light.

Acer Swift 5 Features

The Acer Swift 5 has a 14-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) touchscreen display with small bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, allowing for a 92.22 percent screen-to-body ratio. According to the firm, the display is covered by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass with ionic silver infused for durability and surface protection.

The laptop is powered by up to 12-core Intel Core CPUs from the 12th generation, as well as Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage are available on the laptop.

The Acer Swift 5 is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and has a CNC-machined unibody chassis. There is a touchpad called OceanGlass that is said to be manufactured from plastic trash. The touchpad also has a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification and allows multi-finger movements, according to Acer. It has a fingerprint reader embedded into the power button, Cortana with voice compatibility, and Intel Evo verification to provide experiences like the quick wake from sleep.

Acer Swift 5 Specifications

A full-HD MIPI webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology provides high-quality video even in low-light situations. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology is included with the video webcam for clear conversation. A backlit keyboard with an air inlet mechanism is said to discharge 8-10% more heat than a normal keyboard. The Acer Swift 5 also comes with an updated TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes to improve airflow and thermal efficiency.

The battery life of the Acer Swift 5 is stated to be up to 10 hours. Fast charging technology is included in the laptop, which is touted to provide over four hours of battery life after only 30 minutes of charging. Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 connections, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports are among the connectivity choices. The laptop is 14.95mm thick and weighs 1.2kg.

Acer Swift 3 Specifications

The key specs of the Acer Swift 3 are substantially comparable to those of the Acer Swift 5, with the screen resolution, cooling technology, and structure differing significantly. A 14-inch full-HD or QHD touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio is available with the Acer Swift 3.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core processors from the 12th generation and has up to 2TB of SSD storage. Acer's TNR technology is used on the full-HD webcam, and DTS Audio speakers are included with the laptop.

Acer Swift 3 Features

The Acer Swift 3 laptop features Acer's TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, which is said to provide a 65.8% enhancement over a single fan machine's thermal performance. Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 connectors are among the connectivity possibilities. Quick charging technology is also included in the laptop, which is said to provide around four hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge.

Acer Swift 3 And Acer Swift 3 Price And Availability

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in March for approximately Rs. 1,51,800; in China, it will be released in April, for about Rs. 1,19,000; and in June, it will be released for roughly Rs. 1,12,700 in North America.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) will be available in the EMEA region for around Rs. 1,01,200 in April, In China, it will be available for roughly Rs. 65,500; and in North America will be available for roughly Rs. 64,000.

