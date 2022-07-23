ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How To Win Intel Evo Laptops For Free?

    By
    |

    Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 is live now, bringing in whopping discounts on many gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and more. If you're looking for a new laptop, you can get one for free at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. What's more, these laptops are equipped with Intel Evo for prolonged battery life.

     
    How To Win Intel Evo Laptops For Free At Amazon Prime Sale?

    Intel Evo Laptops Explained

    Intel is a popular processor when it comes to laptops, having a wide range of chipsets up to 12th gen to suit buyers' budgets and requirements. Additionally, Intel has many other features like Evo, which helps in prolonging the battery life. We have tested the Intel Evo platform and found it to extend the battery life exponentially.

    Whether you have an FHD display, graphics-heavy apps, or using the laptop to multi-task - the Intel Evo platform claims to offer nine hours on a single charge. This has redefined the thin & light laptop segment in India, especially for the modern workforce. Now you can get an Intel Evo laptop for free at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

    How To Win Intel Evo Laptop For Free At Amazon Prime Day?

    How To Win Intel Evo Laptops For Free At Amazon Prime Sale?

    You can win an Intel Evo laptop for free at the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale with just a few easy steps. They are as mentioned below:

    Step 1: Make sure you have the Amazon Prime account to shop at the Amazon Prime Day 2022

    Step 2: Shop for any product at the Amazon Prime Day 2022

    Step 3: You will automatically enter the lucky draw every hour when you shop at the Amazon Prime Day

    Step 4: 500 lucky winners will be chosen every hour, and you will get exciting rewards

    Step 5: Buyers can visit Amazon Pay > Rewards after July 28 to see if they've won any prize and claim it

     

    The top three winners will get Amazon Pay cashback reward of Rs. 50,000 redeemable on shopping for select Intel Evo laptops. The next 20 winners will get Amazon Pay cashback rewards of Rs. 10,000 redeemable on shopping select electronic devices and accessories from boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise, and more. The rest of the winners will get a cashback of Rs. 500.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: intel laptops amazon news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X