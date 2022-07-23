Just In
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How To Win Intel Evo Laptops For Free?
Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 is live now, bringing in whopping discounts on many gadgets like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, and more. If you're looking for a new laptop, you can get one for free at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. What's more, these laptops are equipped with Intel Evo for prolonged battery life.
Intel Evo Laptops Explained
Intel is a popular processor when it comes to laptops, having a wide range of chipsets up to 12th gen to suit buyers' budgets and requirements. Additionally, Intel has many other features like Evo, which helps in prolonging the battery life. We have tested the Intel Evo platform and found it to extend the battery life exponentially.
Whether you have an FHD display, graphics-heavy apps, or using the laptop to multi-task - the Intel Evo platform claims to offer nine hours on a single charge. This has redefined the thin & light laptop segment in India, especially for the modern workforce. Now you can get an Intel Evo laptop for free at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
How To Win Intel Evo Laptop For Free At Amazon Prime Day?
You can win an Intel Evo laptop for free at the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale with just a few easy steps. They are as mentioned below:
Step 1: Make sure you have the Amazon Prime account to shop at the Amazon Prime Day 2022
Step 2: Shop for any product at the Amazon Prime Day 2022
Step 3: You will automatically enter the lucky draw every hour when you shop at the Amazon Prime Day
Step 4: 500 lucky winners will be chosen every hour, and you will get exciting rewards
Step 5: Buyers can visit Amazon Pay > Rewards after July 28 to see if they've won any prize and claim it
The top three winners will get Amazon Pay cashback reward of Rs. 50,000 redeemable on shopping for select Intel Evo laptops. The next 20 winners will get Amazon Pay cashback rewards of Rs. 10,000 redeemable on shopping select electronic devices and accessories from boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise, and more. The rest of the winners will get a cashback of Rs. 500.
