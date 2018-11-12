ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Apple MacBook Air 2018 with Core i7-8510Y processor spotted on Geekbench: Launch imminent

Apple MacBook Air 2018 comes with Touch ID

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    On the 31st of October, Apple announced the brand new 2018 Apple MacBook Air with retina display and super-thin design. One distinctive feature about the Apple MacBook Air is the fact that the laptop/notebook is powered by the Y-Series 8th Gen dual-core Intel Core-i5 processor with a clock speed of 1.6 GHz.

    Apple MacBook Air 2018 with Core i7-8510Y processor spotted

    The Y series Intel chipset offers better battery backup compared to standard H series with less heat dissipation sans the performance. And now, a new MacBook Air powered by the 8th Gen dual core Y series processor has been spotted on Geekbench with improved single core and dual core performance compared to the Intel Core-i5 model.

    Geekbench findings

    According to the Geekbench listing, the new 2018 Apple MacBook Air scores 4249 points on single core 8553 points on multi-core performance. The Intel Core i7-8510Y powers the notebook with 16 GB of DDR3 RAM (2133 MHz).

    The Intel Core i7-8510Y is a dual-core processor with hyperthreading technology with a base clock speed of 1.80 GHz.

    Apple MacBook Air 2018 with Core i7-8510Y processor spotted

    The 2018's MacBook Air with the Intel Core i5-8210Y scores 4244 points on the single core and 7855 points on multi-core performance. In terms of single core performance, both laptops offer similar performance, whereas, in the multi-core performance, the Core-i7 model offers improved performance.

    As of now, there is no information about the launch of the 2018 MacBook Air with Core-i7 chipset. Considering the Geekbench listing, Apple might silently list same in the coming days.

    Apple MacBook Air pricing in India

    The base variant of the Apple MacBook Air with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails in India for Rs 1,14,990. And the i7 variant of the Apple MacBook Air is expected to cost around Rs 1,49,990 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

    The Apple MacBook Air 2018 comes with a 13.3-inch retina (2K) display with 3rd generation butterfly mechanism keyboard. Just like the latest generation MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air is equipped with touch-ID, dual USB-type C ports (Thunderbolt 3.0 enabled) with macOS Mojave OS.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue