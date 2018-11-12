Apple MacBook Air 2018 with Core i7-8510Y processor spotted on Geekbench: Launch imminent

On the 31st of October, Apple announced the brand new 2018 Apple MacBook Air with retina display and super-thin design. One distinctive feature about the Apple MacBook Air is the fact that the laptop/notebook is powered by the Y-Series 8th Gen dual-core Intel Core-i5 processor with a clock speed of 1.6 GHz.

The Y series Intel chipset offers better battery backup compared to standard H series with less heat dissipation sans the performance. And now, a new MacBook Air powered by the 8th Gen dual core Y series processor has been spotted on Geekbench with improved single core and dual core performance compared to the Intel Core-i5 model.

Geekbench findings

According to the Geekbench listing, the new 2018 Apple MacBook Air scores 4249 points on single core 8553 points on multi-core performance. The Intel Core i7-8510Y powers the notebook with 16 GB of DDR3 RAM (2133 MHz).

The Intel Core i7-8510Y is a dual-core processor with hyperthreading technology with a base clock speed of 1.80 GHz.

The 2018's MacBook Air with the Intel Core i5-8210Y scores 4244 points on the single core and 7855 points on multi-core performance. In terms of single core performance, both laptops offer similar performance, whereas, in the multi-core performance, the Core-i7 model offers improved performance.

As of now, there is no information about the launch of the 2018 MacBook Air with Core-i7 chipset. Considering the Geekbench listing, Apple might silently list same in the coming days.

Apple MacBook Air pricing in India

The base variant of the Apple MacBook Air with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage retails in India for Rs 1,14,990. And the i7 variant of the Apple MacBook Air is expected to cost around Rs 1,49,990 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The Apple MacBook Air 2018 comes with a 13.3-inch retina (2K) display with 3rd generation butterfly mechanism keyboard. Just like the latest generation MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air is equipped with touch-ID, dual USB-type C ports (Thunderbolt 3.0 enabled) with macOS Mojave OS.