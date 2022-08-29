Apple MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chips Reportedly In Works; When Are They Launching? News oi-Vivek

As Apple is gearing up the iPhone 14 launch event on the 7th of September, a fresh new leak from Mark Gurman suggests that the next-generation MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are well under development. Not just that, he also suggests that the new MacBook Pros might hit the shelves by the end of 2022.

The upcoming MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips will are expected to be available in two sizes -- 14-inch and 16-inch. In terms of looks and aesthetics, these laptops are likely to look similar to the current generation MacBook Pros with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

While several leaks suggested that the M2 Pro and the M2 Max could be the first set of processors from Apple to utilize TSMC's 3nm fabrication. However, due to supply chain constraints, these processors might use the slightly improved 5nm fabrication from TSMC (NP5), which should make them more powerful and power efficient than their predecessors.

Just like the recently launched Apple M2 processor, the Apple M2 Pro and the Apple M2 Max are also said to come with more GPU cores, offering improved graphics performance, and these are also expected to be the most powerful gaming-capable MacBooks that Apple has ever made. These MacBook Pros will also offer more RAM and storage (embedded), offering more options to the users.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro, M2 Max Launch

Apple launched the new and improved MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset in October 2021. Considering that, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max is expected to launch in October 2022 or by early November 2022, and the devices are expected to go on sale by the end of 2022.

When it comes to price, the upcoming MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and the M2 Max is expected to cost similar to their predecessors. Hence, these MacBook Pros are expected to be slightly on the expensive side just like the current redesigned MacBook Pro.

