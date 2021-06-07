Apple Might Launch New MacBooks With Apple Silicon M2 At WWDC 2021 News oi-Vivek

We are just hours away from Apple's annual developer's conference -- WWDC 2021. At this stage, the company is set to announce the latest iterations of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, and will also release a beta version of the same to early testers and developers. Along with the first look at the next-gen software, Apple might also launch a few hardware products, including the new MacBook Pro.

14-Inch And 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Apple Silicon

Several leaks and speculations have already suggested that Apple will indeed launch two new variants of the MacBook Pro. They will be powered by the Apple Silicon M2 with up to 10 core CPU and 16/32 core GPU. For the first time, Apple might launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro, replacing the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to have a much compact form factor.

Coming to the processing power, the ARM architecture based Apple Silicon M2 is likely to have 10 core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two efficient cores. Both variants of the MacBook will have similar CPU computing capability, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro will have a 32 core GPU, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro likely to have 16 core GPU.

Just like the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, both RAM and storage will be soldered to the motherboard and won't be able to upgrade post-purchase. However, unlike the MacBook Air, the new MacBooks are expected to offer up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage.

Apple is also said to reintroduce some of the features that Apple trashed in 2015. Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with new Apple Silicon are expected to offer features like SD card slot, MagSafe charger, and is also said to feature a full-sized HDMI port.

Pricing And Availability

Apple might launch the new MacBook Pros with multiple color options, just like the 4th iPad Air and the new iMac. As per the pricing, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to cost similar to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and is likely to be priced around $1,400 (~Rs. 1,01,895), while the 16-inch will cost around $1,800 (~Rs. 1,31,008). Both models might go on sale post the WWDC 2021 event.

